Message in a bottle travels over 1,000 miles from Cayman

(CNS): An American tourist who put a message in a bottle and tossed it into the sea while visiting the Cayman Islands more than a year ago never expected it to end up in the place of his birth, in Galveston Texas. The story of the message in a Tabasco bottle found by Tommy and Felicia Barcelona has hit the headlines in Texas as it travelled around 1,090 miles before it was found by the couple as they walked along the 10th Street Jetty. There wasn’t much of a message but Johnny Garza’s name and contact information was on the wet paper and when the Barcelonas texted him, he couldn’t believe it.

Garza, said he had been throwing messages in bottles into the ocean for years and had never received a response, according to stories in the local press. And he was amazed to hear where the bottle ended up. “It’s just crazy,” Tommy Barcelona said. “Of all the bottles he gets a response from, it’s from where he was born.”

Category: Local News