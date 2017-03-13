Message in a bottle travels over 1,000 miles from Cayman
(CNS): An American tourist who put a message in a bottle and tossed it into the sea while visiting the Cayman Islands more than a year ago never expected it to end up in the place of his birth, in Galveston Texas. The story of the message in a Tabasco bottle found by Tommy and Felicia Barcelona has hit the headlines in Texas as it travelled around 1,090 miles before it was found by the couple as they walked along the 10th Street Jetty. There wasn’t much of a message but Johnny Garza’s name and contact information was on the wet paper and when the Barcelonas texted him, he couldn’t believe it.
Garza, said he had been throwing messages in bottles into the ocean for years and had never received a response, according to stories in the local press. And he was amazed to hear where the bottle ended up. “It’s just crazy,” Tommy Barcelona said. “Of all the bottles he gets a response from, it’s from where he was born.”
Category: Local News
Yeeehaaa
should be fined for pollution crimes against us.
There is enough junk in the sea without this kind of idiocy…I picked up a load more plastic cups in the water and waters edge this weekend, do not litter this islands heritage!!! You would be arrested at home for littering!
he is white so he is alright let my black A$$ pelt message in a bottle in the sea and watch how much of a bad guy I become, your an idiot “he had been throwing messages in bottles into the ocean for years and had never received a response” what a fool arrest him!!!!
What on earth is WRONG with you lunatics. If his white a** had promised you $10,000.00 in that bottle and you found it would yo black a** still be cussin him?? NO YOU WOULDN’T, so is it REALLY about him littering the ocean???
Both of you shut up and stop using racism trends.
Stop littering the damn place.
Stop throwing garbage into the sea! How bout dat!?
I trust Mr.Garza will be subject to a littering fine in accordance with the laws of our great land?
Yeah great idea. Let’s all throw bottles in to the sea. How bout charging him with littering??? Isn’t there a law in place about that.
This is awesome!