Mac confident he can beat challengers

(CNS Elections): After he went through the official nomination process Wednesday morning, Cayman Democratic Party Leader McKeeva Bush said he was confident that he would win the district of West Bay West. Bush was the first candidate to appear at the library in his constituency before noon but two other long-term vocal opponents of Bush were expected to arrive before the 3pm deadline. Bush described them as minor candidates and said he would win the seat.

