Local MLAs horrified by UK terror attack

(CNS): Members of the Legislative Assembly briefly stopped their political wrangling yesterday as they came together for a moment of silence at the premier’s request to show their empathy for the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack in London. “We express, on behalf of all members of this House, the concern and horror,” the premier stated as news came in about the murder of three people*, including a police officer, and the shooting death of the attacker, Khalid Masood (52), in Westminster.

Premier Alden McLaughlin asked for a moment of silence as an expression “of our sadness over what has transpired and our empathy and solidarity with the United Kingdom, Parliament, the people affected and indeed the citizens of London and more broadly the UK”.

Flags at the Government Administration Building in Elgin Avenue were lowered to half-mast Thursday as a mark of respect.

The incident close to the Houses of Parliament began yesterday afternoon when the British-born man, who has now been identified by the London police, drove a rental car across Westminster Bridge, mowing down dozens of pedestrians before he crashed the car into the coach gates at the Palace of Westminster – the British seat of government. As he got out of the car, Masood stabbed an unarmed police officer working on the gate before he was quickly shot by armed officers in the area.

In addition to the murder of PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US citizen Kurt Cochran, around 40 people were injured, some of them seriously, including a woman who was literally tossed from the bridge into the Thames during the carnage.

Police arrested eight people in London and Birmingham Thursday. They have stated that Masood was the subject of investigation many years ago but was not on the authorities’ radar in recent years, though he has some old weapon and assault convictions.

He was born in Kent and is believed to have been living in the West Midlands recently. Although there is no evidence that he travelled to Syria or has been engaged with or radicalized by ISIS, the Islamist fundamentalists claimed him as one of their “soldiers” Thursday.

*Since CNS posted this story, the London police have said that a fourth victim, a 75-year-old man, died on Thursday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News