Leslie turns to Prospect for 2017 run

(CNS Elections): Local businessman and activist, Matthew Leslie, has declared his intentions to run as an independent candidate in the General Election in the new constituency of Prospect, on the borders of George Town. This is Leslie’s second attempt on the political stage; last time he ended up with the ‘wooden spoon’ after polling the lowest percentage of votes of any candidate, but he also spent the least amount of money with an entirely on-line based campaign.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics