Lawyers sue Ironwood developers for $95k debt

(CNS Business): The company that is planning a huge multi-million-dollar resort based around an Arnold Palmer golf course is being sued by a local law firm for an outstanding debt of around CI$95,000. Despite promoting plans for the proposed significant $300+ million development in Frank Sound, developer David Moffitt and Ironwood are being sued for an outstanding legal bill of just under $53,000 for work undertaken by Broadhurst LLC back in 2013 and accumulated debt of just under CI$42,000.

Category: development, Local News