Lawyers donate $8,000 for animal care education

(CNS): Following what may have been one of the first ever successful prosecutions of someone charged with animal abuse in Cayman, local law firm Ogier has donated US$8,000 to help produce PetZone magazine, which teaches Cayman children about the care of and compassion for pets. The kidsCARE Education Programme is a 100% volunteer-run initiative under the umbrella of Cayman Animal Welfare Enthusiasts (CARE). The volunteers visit local schools with an introduction lesson on pets and pet care to improve levels of animal protection.

Despite the well-documented incidents of shocking animal cruelty in the Cayman Islands, securing prosecutions seems elusive.

However, Marcel Archer was recently found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to home confinement for four months in relation to a case first documented seven years ago. Archer was accused of cruelty and animal abuse of several animals at a farm in North Side and is now banned from owning any animals for two years. The magistrate found animals supposedly in his care had undergone unimaginable distress from starvation, dehydration and heat.

But this is just one incident; in many more no one has been prosecuted.

CARE hopes that by raising awareness among kids they can address future animal abuse by encouraging and educating the next generation.

“The kidsCARE programme takes an interactive approach to teach students empathy for other beings and care for their environment, qualities which play an essential role in raising aware, kind and compassionate citizens,” officials said in a release.

Ogier donated the money as part of its new initiative to support staff working in charities with cash and paid days off so that they can volunteer; one of their team is a founder of the charity.

The donation will enable the PetZone magazine, which features information about stray animals, free spay and neuter programmes, wild Caymanian animals, pet care, animal cruelty and pet overpopulation, to be produced and distributed to local primary schools every quarter.

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds said, “This is a project that is already delivering results across our community, but we want to help them sustain the education effort so that the message hits home for the next generation of Caymanians. Over the course of the year, members of our team will also be spending time attending kidsCARE events, volunteering in classrooms and assisting in pet wellness clinics and building feral cat feeding stations and community dog houses.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Courts, Crime, Local News