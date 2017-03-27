Kurt’s brother contesting seat on Mac’s team

(CNS Elections): Sibling rivalry will be pushed to a new level during this election campaign after Denniston Tibbetts was confirmed as the Cayman Democratic Party’s candidate for Red Bay at the weekend. The brother of Kurt Tibbetts, the former leader of government business, will be standing on the platform with McKeeva Bush. Kurt Tibbetts, the current planning minister, has said he is retiring and standing aside this election but he is very likely to still campaign for the People’s Progressive Movement, the party which he was instrumental in forming following the infamous 2001 coup.

