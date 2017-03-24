Kilpatrick’s stay extended by Foreign Office

(CNS): Helen Kilpatrick was expected to end her tour as the Cayman Islands governor this September, but her office released a short statement Thursday saying she would be staying on for another six months until March 2018. “The extension was made at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for operational reasons,” officials stated. There are few hard and fast rules regarding the length of tenure a governor generally serves in any of the UK’s overseas territories but they usually stay in post for three or four years, in line with other FCO jobs.

Kilpatrick had been posted to Cayman from the Home Office, rather than the FCO as is usual, originally for a three-year tour. Coming to Cayman as a local government and financial expert rather than a diplomat, Kilpatrick has been a relatively low-key governor with an uneventful term.

There has been little controversy between Kilpatrick and the current administration as she has stayed well away from public comment on most of the major political issues of the day.

However, there was some criticisms of Cayman’s first female governor regarding her performance and also her unwavering support for the former police commissioner David Baines, who came in for considerable criticism himself as chief of the RCIPS.

