Jailed hit-and-run lawyer awaits appeal decision

(CNS): Simon Courtney, the former corporate lawyer convicted of causing GBH to an elderly couple visiting Cayman in 2015 when he crashed his souped-up Mustang near the Ritz-Carlton, appeared in the Cayman Islands court of Appeal Thursday. Courtney appealed his conviction and, if that fails, his sentence. After a full day’s argument presented by his defence counsel, Laurence Aiolfi, the jailed offshore lawyer will now have to wait on the decision of the three judges as they reserved judgment without setting a date for delivery.

The appeal court ends today with the ruling in a civil case, but the judges are expected to deliver their findings on Courtney’s appeal in writing.

The 51-year-old lawyer was convicted in July last year after a jury trial in Grand Court. At the time, Justice Malcolm Swift, the trial judge who handed Courtney a three year jail sentence, said he had been convicted on “the clearest possible evidence”.

Courtney ploughed into Cathy and Richard Schubert, who suffered dreadful injuries, when he lost control of his sports car on the West Bay Road after a champagne brunch at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman when he was drunk and then fled the scene.

Despite the findings of the jury and the judge, Aiolfi, from Samson & McGrath, argued that there was no clear evidence that Courtney was drunk and that the judge had led the jury towards that conclusion without supporting evidence. Presenting a long list of grounds of appeal, the defence lawyer also argued that there was no evidence of intentional recklessness and that not enough consideration had been given to expert evidence about the manufacturing flaws in the car’s wheels and the conditions. Aiolfi also submitted that his client’s jail term was excessive, as the judge placed the offence in a higher category and so the starting point was too high.

At the time of his conviction and sentence Courtney had been on bail for another speeding and drink driving offence following an early morning stop when he was driving a Porsche. He was later convicted in Summary Court and he has also appealed that ruling by Magistrate Valdis Foldats.

