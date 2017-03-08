Jail time cut for fisherman’s violent attack

(CNS): A Honduran fisherman who was being held in Cayman on drug charges when he committed a violent, frightening and unprovoked knife attack on a woman in a jealous rage had his sentenced cut by 18 months Tuesday, following a successful appeal. Meleton Rosales Maick (59) was sentenced to six years in prison last year after he admitted stabbing his victim at her own home following a party where he had drunk a lot of alcohol. But Krister Brady, who represented the Honduran man, argued that the sentence was too long when compared to other similar cases, and the appeal court agreed.

The stabbing was put down to jealousy when the facts of the case were revealed in court last October. Although there was no relationship of any kind between Maick and his victim, he had feelings for the woman that were not reciprocated. Originally charged with attempted murder, Maick had denied intending to kill the woman at her house in West Bay in January last year, but he pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding with intent after the crown offered the alternative charge to save the victim from the further ordeal of facing her attacker and reliving the experience in court.

Following his admissions and a comprehensive sentencing hearing, Justice Charles Quin handed him a six-year jail term having identified aggravating factors, such as the complete lack of provocation for the attack on what he said was a “defenceless woman” in her own home, which he said was “inexplicable except for the jealous rage”.

But Maick’s lawyer argued that the sentence was excessive because the judge had started at a very high point within the guidelines, and after discounting the sentence for his guilty plea, he ended up with a jail term that was greater than other sentences handed down in similar case but where the injuries to the victims had been much greater or where people had gone through a full trial.

In this case, while the attack was terrifying for the woman and had at first appeared serious, as she lost a considerable amount of blood from a very deep hand wound, her other injuries were superficial and she was treated and released from hospital in a short time and has since recovered from the injuries.

The appeal court agreed that the sentencing judge had started too high with a nine-year term and ended up with an excessive sentence, even after allowing a full credit for the man’s guilty plea. Allowing the appeal, they reduced the sentence that Maick will now serve from six to four and a half years.

Category: Courts, Crime