Honda stolen from Ritz-Carlton car park

(CNS): The police are on the look-out for a stolen red Honda Civic which was discovered missing on Thursday morning. It was taken from the employee parking area on the north side of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The car had been parked just after 11pm on Wednesday night, 15 March, but was not there when the owner came to get it around 10:30am yesterday. The car is a 1999 vehicle with the registration number T5225.

The picture is of a similar car, but is not the car itself, the RCIPS said in a release.

