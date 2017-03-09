Home affairs silent on CIO suspension
(CNS): Government officials at the home affairs ministry have refused to comment on the current situation regarding the chief immigration officer, Linda Evans, who has been on required leave from her top civil service job for more than two years. CNS has learned that Evans may have been retired from the post on medical grounds but the ministry which has responsibility refused to answer questions sent by this media house about the current situation. “We have no comment to make at this time relative to the queries,” Acting Chief Officer Kathryn Dinspel-Powell said in an email.
Evans was placed on required leave in December 2014 following allegations of misconduct relating to the immigration law but the alleged infractions have never been detailed and the immigration boss has not been charged under any legislation, including the Anti-corruption Law.
At the end of 2015 the then chief in the home affairs ministry, Eric Bush, said he expected the “unresolved disciplinary issues” regarding Evans to be concluded “shortly”, but since then there has been no comment from the ministry, which is held by Premier Alden McLaughlin.
CNS learned this week from unconfirmed sources that Evans has now taken retirement from her senior job on medical grounds but no officials are willing to comment on that or why Evans remained suspended from her job on full pay and benefits with an alleged inquiry underway for well over two years.
Evans is one of a number of immigration officials on required leave. In the most recent release from the department, Acting CIO Bruce Smith said eight people from his department were currently on paid leave as they are facing criminal charges.
Category: Jobs, Local News
This is but one of many similar instances over the years, where government employees accused of unspecified wrongdoing are allowed to retire without retribution and afforded the cloak of complete secrecy. The Civil Service seems to operate above the law and in an environment completely alien to the accountable private sector.
Same ol’ same ol’
Thank you for the update CNS
Hush money…must know of a lot of dirty secrets of the highest levels
maybe it the mold i am hearing in the immigeation building why perhaps/ maybe she got retirement? maybe….
This is the continued norm here. Never gonna change.
I said it before and I will say it again required leave is a black hole of government funding that they need to find a viable solution for this policy. They have changed the way they do pension, and are about to change the way they do medical insurance. This needs to be next.
Linda has been treated awfully. There is no accountability.
I agree with you. She is a wonderful woman. You have to know her to know that. She did not deserve this type of treatment!! All because of hearsay and absolutely NO proof!
Public funds down the drain. This is what Marco Archer should be concerned with. The waste of the public’s money.
This is a total shame and disgrace. Only in government will you find this type of waste. Paying people to stay home and watch TV. What is Alden and the AG doing about it. Nothing as usual.
8 people from Immigration are currently on paid leave as they are facing criminal charges. But yo have to walk 5k to help the government buy an ambulance???
As a Caymanian, I really hate this place. Flipping Criminal City.