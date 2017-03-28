Guilty cop walks free in assault case
(CNS): A senior police constable who was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm on a suspect following an arrest walked away from court on Tuesday without any sanction and was handed an unconditional discharge for his crime. Although Michael Peart was found to have beaten the man arrested at a traffic stop with his truncheon in the back of a police patrol car and treated him aggressively at the police station, he has not been punished and the RCIPS confirmed that he is now back on the beat.
Peart is the third office in the last three weeks to have avoided any legal consequences after having been found by the courts to have abused his power as a police officer, using excessive force in an arrest, and been less than honest about his evidence during trial. In Summary Court last year, Peart denied the allegations that he had assaulted the suspect but medical evidence and CCTV from the police station supported the claims by the victim and he was found guilty.
A change to the police legislation has paved the way for the police commissioner to dismiss any officer found guilty of a crime. But the three officers convicted of criminal charges are all back on the job in positions of power due to the decisions by magistrates not to record those convictions.
Following the decision of Magistrate Angelyn Hernadez, Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh, who heads up the RCIPS Uniform Branch said, “On Tuesday 28 March 2017 SPC Michael Peart was unconditionally discharged by the court and no conviction was recorded against him. As a consequence, SPC Peart will be returned to active duty with immediate effect.”
Earlier this month Cardiff Robinson and Austin Etienne also walked away from court without any sanction or recorded convictions after they were found guilty of assault when they tasered a suspect twice during an arrest in East End. They have also been returned to active duty.
As an ex UK police officer I cannot understand the mentality of the Cayman judicial systym. The taser incident short term of imprisonment for both, the assault ABH, short term of imprisonment and all sacked.
How can officers technically found guilty of crimes of violence give evidence as arresting officers, any good solicitor/lawyer will crucify them in the box.
All three have totally discredited your police service, maybe the current commissioner needs to show he will not tolerate wrong doing and not re new the contracts.
Yup.. So just setting a pattern for all rcip officers that it is okay to assault… No conviction will be recorded and they will return to work. Doesn’t surprise me given the commissioner is also a foreigner but when a Caymanian officer was found guilty of bribes and sent to prison they said it was to set an example. Yup some example they setting….
Peart = Caymanian
We are all equal but police officers are more equal than us.
One for the good guys.
so commiting purgury is ok if your a cop? how is any jury going to beleive his court testamony going forward?
I am happy with this decision. Look people, police officers here in Cayman have been abused for too long by members of the public during arrests, traffic stops etc. Its time the public understands if you’re disorderly or threatening in any way, the officers have a right to use whatever force they deem necessary to calm the situation and get an individual under control. What you think is excessive force may not be, as everyone has an opinion of what that actually means.
The man lied under oath and is now back on the beat.
Commissioner, if you read this article and have an ounce of accountability in your bones, you will terminate his contract without hesitation.
