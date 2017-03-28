Guilty cop walks free in assault case

(CNS): A senior police constable who was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm on a suspect following an arrest walked away from court on Tuesday without any sanction and was handed an unconditional discharge for his crime. Although Michael Peart was found to have beaten the man arrested at a traffic stop with his truncheon in the back of a police patrol car and treated him aggressively at the police station, he has not been punished and the RCIPS confirmed that he is now back on the beat.

Peart is the third office in the last three weeks to have avoided any legal consequences after having been found by the courts to have abused his power as a police officer, using excessive force in an arrest, and been less than honest about his evidence during trial. In Summary Court last year, Peart denied the allegations that he had assaulted the suspect but medical evidence and CCTV from the police station supported the claims by the victim and he was found guilty.

A change to the police legislation has paved the way for the police commissioner to dismiss any officer found guilty of a crime. But the three officers convicted of criminal charges are all back on the job in positions of power due to the decisions by magistrates not to record those convictions.

Following the decision of Magistrate Angelyn Hernadez, Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh, who heads up the RCIPS Uniform Branch said, “On Tuesday 28 March 2017 SPC Michael Peart was unconditionally discharged by the court and no conviction was recorded against him. As a consequence, SPC Peart will be returned to active duty with immediate effect.”

Earlier this month Cardiff Robinson and Austin Etienne also walked away from court without any sanction or recorded convictions after they were found guilty of assault when they tasered a suspect twice during an arrest in East End. They have also been returned to active duty.

