GT man fails in bid to cut sentence in stabbing case

(CNS): Corey Bowen (31) represented himself when he appeared before the Court of Appeal this week in an attempt to reduce his sentence of five years and three months for stabbing a love rival multiple times in the head, neck and stomach during a fight. But the George Town man’s efforts were in vain as the judges pointed out that he had received a sentence that was already at the lower end of the guidelines for the intentional wounding offence and the trial judge had taken into consideration the factors in the case.

With no lawyer to represent him at the appeal, the panel allowed Bowen to explain why he believed his sentence was excessive. He claimed that he was not only remorseful but that at the time of the stabbing he was in an emotional state as his brother had been shot and injured that very same night in an unrelated incident. He told the court that he had been a law abiding citizen before this incident with a job. But now his six children were about to become homeless because he is in jail and cannot provide for them.

The three judges were not swayed, however, as they said that the judge had taken his emotional state and good character into consideration, and with no aggravating factors the sentence was not at all excessive.

Bowen was convicted in March 2016 following a trial. He was found guilty of stabbing his victim at least three times during a fight over the mother of Bowen’s children, who was also involved with his victim. Bowen had driven his “baby momma” home on a night in June 2015, and as they arrived he spotted her new lover in her car. As the men exchanged angry words Bowen got out of his car with a knife and the complainant knocked him to the ground. When both men began to brawl Bowen had stabbed his victim several times. But he claimed he did not have a knife when his was knocked to the ground and had used it in the fight for self-defence.

The jury found him guilty of GBH with intent, and at the time the Justice Alastair Malcolm, who presided over the case and handed down the five-year plus sentence, had pointed out that when a person decides to use a knife in a fight, it’s chance whether the victim is killed, suffers a life-changing injury or gets away relatively unscathed.

Category: Courts, Crime