GT man arrested over bar brawl stabbing

(CNS): A 46-year-old man from George Town was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault GBH following a stabbing outside a bar in the capital on Wednesday. Police were called to the scene of the brawl in the parking lot of the Office Lounge on Shedden Road at around 1:30 Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been stabbed in the arm during the fight but had already been taken to hospital in a private car.

The police said that the wounded man remains in the George Town hospital but his injury is not life threatening. The suspect is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

