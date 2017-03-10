Golden gun robbers’ appeal rejected

(CNS): Three men involved in the armed robbery at the Blackbeard’s liquor store at Grand Harbour in December 2014 failed to have their convictions overturned or their sentences cut when they appeared before the appeal court this week. The bungling robbers had used one of their mother’s cars for the heist, took the loot back to their home, wore distinctive clothing, were filmed on CCTV and used a gold spray-painted, pump-action shot-gun. They were easily tracked by police, especially as one of them was recognized by the store clerk.

Andrew Lopez, who was found to have been the getaway driver, appealed conviction on the grounds that the jury was not properly directed by the judge on the issue of why an accused person may lie for another reason other than the fact they are guilty of the crime, but it was rejected by the appeal court.

But Lopez, along with Randy Connor, who both received twelve years, also argued that this was manifestly excessive given their youth, the ineptitude of the crime and the fact that they were of relative good character, with convictions only for possession of ganja. Devon Wright, who had admitted his part in the crime from the beginning as he had been identified by the woman working in the shop at the time of the stick-up, appealed his sentence of nine years on the same basis.

As the judges enquired if it was open to the court to increase a sentence, it became clear to the attorneys involved that their clients were unlikely to be getting out of jail early and were clearly relieved when the court upheld the sentences.

The reasons for rejecting the appeals will be given in writing at a later date, the panel stated.

