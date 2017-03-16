Ganja ‘smell’ lands GT man in jail

(CNS): A 44-year-old George Town man has ended up in jail because he smelled of drugs. The man was charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply after police found a “substantial quantity” of drugs on him on Saturday night. At around 9:45pm, officers on patrol along Eastern Avenue near Avon Way in George Town stopped the man because they said he “smelled of ganja”.

They police searched him and found the undisclosed amount of drugs on him, which led to the supply allegation. He was arrested and taken into police custody and after being charged was remanded to HMP Northward Monday. He is expected to appear in court again on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News