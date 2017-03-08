Flow lays off workers in team restructure

(CNS Business): Local telecommunications company Flow, the brand name of Cable & Wireless, confirmed that they have laid off seven Caymanians workers and two ex-pat positions have been cut in what it described as “adjustments to how we run our business”. The job cuts come following announcements from Cayman’s other major telecoms employer, Digicel, that is planning to cut 25% of its workforce across the region.

Category: Jobs, Local News