First treated sex offender released from jail

(CNS): The rehabilitation of offenders has become of significant importance at the prison since the change in the law that now requires all inmates to demonstrate that they have changed before they are released early. But one of the most challenging issues for the prison is dealing with sex-offenders, who are considered to be notoriously difficult to rehabilitate. However, one of twelve inmates to undergo a sex-offender management programme at HMP Northward has now been released back in to the community, providing the first test for the prison in terms of successful rehabilitation.

Prison Director Neil Lavis confirmed this week that 11 prisoners out of the 12 who were enrolled in the first course of its kind ever offered at HMP Northward have completed the programme, and early indications are that it appears to have been a success. Lavis said that the one inmate who has been released appears to be doing well and there have so far been no issues reported by the probation services of repeat offending.

The problems dealing with convicted sex offenders, especially those who have abused children, are challenging, but with the new legislation these prisoners, like all others, have a right to a parole hearing and an opportunity to demonstrate a change in their behaviour once they have completed 60% of their term. As a result, the jail introduced the specialist course conducted by a forensic psychologist.

Historically, sex-crimes, especially against children, have not been given the priority they deserve in Cayman, given the frequency of them, as demonstrated in a number of recent high-profile court cases where investigations were forgotten or ignored and where failures in evidence collection and poor interview technique saw suspects walk free.

However, the government recently formed a new unit, the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub, where police, social workers and health professionals have joined forces to focus on the abuse of children and vulnerable adults. The goal of MASH is to keep children safe by removing them from danger when reports are made and ensure that offenders are also apprehended.

But efforts to reduce the number of people in the community prepared to perpetrated sex crimes against children remains an important part of the government’s goal to have a much more comprehensive response to sex offending. This means that the prison will play an increasing part in the issue of rehabilitation of these offenders.

With no public sex offenders register in Cayman, the details and identity of the first prisoner to be released following the rehab course has not been named. Although he is understood to be under the watchful eye of the police and community rehab teams, the public will have to place their trust in the authorities that the rehab programme has worked and that he is being carefully monitored, ahead of further releases of convicted sex offenders in the coming months and years.

The new Conditional Release Board is understood to be starting its work considering all offenders who were handed more than twelve months in jail after the change in the law was implemented last February. All prisoners who have completed 60% of their time for any prison term of a year or longer will go before the new board and demonstrate that they are fit for release to get out of jail before they complete their full sentence.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Prison