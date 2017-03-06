Finance lobby begs MLAs to drop motion

(CNS): The body which represents Cayman’s financial services sector has conceded that local law firms have lawyers practicing Cayman law overseas but maintained that they are not breaching the existing Legal Practitioners Law. As the political row over the new Legal Practitioners Bill continues, Cayman Finance is urging the politicians involved to drop a controversial private member’s motion calling for lawyers to be investigated. Opposition MLAs claim that some of the country’s leading legal firms have been practicing outside the law and denying potential fees to government but Cayman Finance has said the firms are generating income for the public purse, not dodging fees.

Urging MLAs Arden McLean and Winston Connolly to withdraw the motion they have filed calling for an inquiry and possible prosecution of lawyers and law firms, Cayman Finance said the members of the Legislative Assembly need to protect the financial sector, not try to damage it, given that it is “directly responsible for more than half of the islands’ economy, more than half of the government’s revenue and employs more Caymanians than any other industry”.

In a lengthy statement released Friday about the current arguments that are causing considerable concern across the industry, Cayman Finance accepted that the law firms are practicing Cayman law overseas but claimed they are not breaking the law.

“The foreign offices established by the law firms have been a critical part of the success of the Cayman Islands financial services industry over the last 22 years and rather than having ‘…a deleterious impact on the economy of these islands… depriving the economy of… economic benefits…’ the opposite is true,” the organisation stated, quoting parts of the motion.

“The positive impact of such practices contributes approximately US$32 million directly to the Cayman Islands Government in annual revenue. Many of the clients who use Cayman structures and services are based in countries that are far away from Cayman and in different zones, such as the UK and Hong Kong. As such, they often want to deal with attorneys in those jurisdictions or time zones. If they were not able to deal with attorneys who practice Cayman law in those jurisdictions, they would simply chose to deal with the attorneys who practice the laws of one of our competing jurisdictions in those countries, which would deprive the Cayman Islands of the economic and employment opportunities and government revenue that would flow from that business.”

The lobby group, which is the collective voice of the offshore sector, said it “understood” that the practice of Cayman law outside the jurisdiction is not regulated under the current legislation, while McLean and the other independent members have argued that the legislation requires the overseas lawyers to be qualified and licensed in Cayman, regardless of where they may practice the law.

However, Cayman Finance said it was “not aware of anyone having asserted before this that the practice of Cayman law in the foreign offices could result in the partners of Cayman firms committing a crime under Cayman law”, implying the organisation is not certain, despite rushing to the defence of the legal profession.

Pointing to the now well publicized allegations, Cayman Finance said that to its knowledge these are the first in the long history of the existence of foreign offices. But Ezzard Miller, one of the MLAs supporting the motion, has indicated that he has raised the issue many times.

“These allegations bring adverse publicity to the legal profession, which in itself could have an adverse impact on the jurisdiction,” Cayman Finance stated. “If proceedings were actually to be brought against the partners in the law firms which have foreign offices the results would be disastrous for the jurisdiction as a whole,” the organisation stated. “Cayman Finance would strongly suggest that instead of pursuing a course of action that could have such negative consequences for the jurisdiction, the parties instead focus their efforts on fixing the problems with the current law in the interests of all parties concerned.”

The MLAs argue, however, that the new legislation is still problematic and they do not want to see government pass a law which legitimizes what they claim is the wrongdoing of law firms without some form of accountability.

