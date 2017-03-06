Finance lobby begs MLAs to drop motion
(CNS): The body which represents Cayman’s financial services sector has conceded that local law firms have lawyers practicing Cayman law overseas but maintained that they are not breaching the existing Legal Practitioners Law. As the political row over the new Legal Practitioners Bill continues, Cayman Finance is urging the politicians involved to drop a controversial private member’s motion calling for lawyers to be investigated. Opposition MLAs claim that some of the country’s leading legal firms have been practicing outside the law and denying potential fees to government but Cayman Finance has said the firms are generating income for the public purse, not dodging fees.
Urging MLAs Arden McLean and Winston Connolly to withdraw the motion they have filed calling for an inquiry and possible prosecution of lawyers and law firms, Cayman Finance said the members of the Legislative Assembly need to protect the financial sector, not try to damage it, given that it is “directly responsible for more than half of the islands’ economy, more than half of the government’s revenue and employs more Caymanians than any other industry”.
In a lengthy statement released Friday about the current arguments that are causing considerable concern across the industry, Cayman Finance accepted that the law firms are practicing Cayman law overseas but claimed they are not breaking the law.
“The foreign offices established by the law firms have been a critical part of the success of the Cayman Islands financial services industry over the last 22 years and rather than having ‘…a deleterious impact on the economy of these islands… depriving the economy of… economic benefits…’ the opposite is true,” the organisation stated, quoting parts of the motion.
“The positive impact of such practices contributes approximately US$32 million directly to the Cayman Islands Government in annual revenue. Many of the clients who use Cayman structures and services are based in countries that are far away from Cayman and in different zones, such as the UK and Hong Kong. As such, they often want to deal with attorneys in those jurisdictions or time zones. If they were not able to deal with attorneys who practice Cayman law in those jurisdictions, they would simply chose to deal with the attorneys who practice the laws of one of our competing jurisdictions in those countries, which would deprive the Cayman Islands of the economic and employment opportunities and government revenue that would flow from that business.”
The lobby group, which is the collective voice of the offshore sector, said it “understood” that the practice of Cayman law outside the jurisdiction is not regulated under the current legislation, while McLean and the other independent members have argued that the legislation requires the overseas lawyers to be qualified and licensed in Cayman, regardless of where they may practice the law.
However, Cayman Finance said it was “not aware of anyone having asserted before this that the practice of Cayman law in the foreign offices could result in the partners of Cayman firms committing a crime under Cayman law”, implying the organisation is not certain, despite rushing to the defence of the legal profession.
Pointing to the now well publicized allegations, Cayman Finance said that to its knowledge these are the first in the long history of the existence of foreign offices. But Ezzard Miller, one of the MLAs supporting the motion, has indicated that he has raised the issue many times.
“These allegations bring adverse publicity to the legal profession, which in itself could have an adverse impact on the jurisdiction,” Cayman Finance stated. “If proceedings were actually to be brought against the partners in the law firms which have foreign offices the results would be disastrous for the jurisdiction as a whole,” the organisation stated. “Cayman Finance would strongly suggest that instead of pursuing a course of action that could have such negative consequences for the jurisdiction, the parties instead focus their efforts on fixing the problems with the current law in the interests of all parties concerned.”
The MLAs argue, however, that the new legislation is still problematic and they do not want to see government pass a law which legitimizes what they claim is the wrongdoing of law firms without some form of accountability.
Strange that the members of cayman finance are made up mostly of law firms? I would believe to make this matter transparent that they would recuse themselves from the issue. Yet the body would make a cease and desist order to our elected politicians. If conflict of interest isn’t written up all over this, then my name is not Bruce Almighty. For sake of the public, stop underestimating the residents of this country and respect our elected politicians who will stomp out corruption and all the back door deals. Arden, Winston, Alva and Anthony, THANK YOU my children have hope cayman will be for its people again.
In other news, turkeys urge a boycott of Thanksgiving.
I wish the damn law firms would just close up shop and leave, Dart also, so Caymanians can get a taste of life under Ezzard “kitchen band”Miller and Arden “man of a 1000 (very odd) faces” McLean. The real pathos in all of this is how Winston allowed himself to be dragged in. Suckoo is dim witted and opportunistic and Eden’s mind is wandering in Old Testament valleys of confusion and imaginary horrors but Winston? We expected better bobo.
The sooner the AG weighs in on this the better for everyone. Either they have broken the law or they have not. All we have right now is this he said, she said.
No one is going to taking Cayman Finance’s word for it.
The AG’s views will be fun to see not least given at least two of his predecessors seem to have taken the view (reported in the Hansard) that the practice of Cayman Law by persons without practicing certificates may be unlawful.
He can also confirm how many Law firms have made section 51 applications when promoting people to partner, and where those applications were in fact made, whether they have consistently accurately disclosed the relevant factors.
He can then turn his attention to the Legal Practitioners (Incorporated Practice) Regulations and explain how non attorneys may be in ownership and control of Cayman Islands incorporated practices.
Then he can explain why fronting is so rife and whether Cayman attorneys may have played a role in any unlawful arrangements.
While he is at it he can describe how many Caymanians have been able to advance into partnership in the last 15 years, given the Law Society have confirmed there is no issue.
He can also clarify whether making money in consequence of a breach of Cayman Law or regulations constitutes Money Laundering under the PCCL.
There is so much to see!
This is going to be good. I’m putting on the popcorn.
What about the “Tara Principle”? Perhaps all these overseas lawyers are just in training and gaining work experience.
Who runs Cayman Finance? … oh right. Certainly on the side to keep lining their pockets… nothing to see here!!! Move along…
Wow. Pretty bold of Cayman Finance to be declaring all the conduct of law firms to be lawful, without any first hand knowledge or investigation, and to state that issues have never been raised before. Since their blind protestations are forcing people’s hand to do and say things they would rather not, I hope all are ready for some servings of humble pie.
As for me, I already feel sick, and won’t be eating.
If you look at the members they have a whole lot to lose here- this is just another “body” run by the same firms
Reminds me of the Deep South, where you know who could not confront the establishment. Confrontation is alien to certain cultures.
Law Society, Caymanian Bar Association, Cayman Finance. Three separate ways for the same people to say the same thing and make it appear that more people hold their position.
Drama queen
The irony of this whole debacle is too much for me… The very bread and butter of this island is now being attacked/threatened not only by regulators from overseas but now from our own simple politicians, who are too thick to see the damage they’re causing.
Arden, Winston and co., please pull your heads out of your asses and withdraw your motion. It is your duty to protect the interests of our nation not attempt to destroy it for personal/political gain.
Not very principled, are you? I hope you do not get to call yourself an officer of the court.
so are you saying the laws are being complied with or that the laws are not being complied with but they don’t need to be as they are the islands “bread and butter”?
What illegal act are you suggesting our politicians are doing?
The best interests of our nation are that everyone and every business abides by our laws! If the law has been broken which it appears to have been it is far more important that our jurisdiction investigates and prosecuted than that it sweeps it under the rug! What message does allowing firms to break the law send about our jurisdiction!!?
Yes allowing firms to become akin to cartels and wrie their own laws and do whatever they please is definitely the best thing for this jurisdiction.
Definately.
as you have allowed the supermarkets and petrol stations to be cartels too? You just don’t like that some of these lawyers are foreign (although a hell of a lot of them that I met are Caymanian now)
They are protecting the Country! Some politicians are honest and not corruptible!
Meanwhile the “young talented Caymanian lawyer denied articles” has been placed on the same endangered list as the unicorn and bigfoot. According to local myths these apparitions appear every four years just be an election. No-one ever knows their names and as soon as the election is over they disappear again.
If only the law firms openly acknowledged the fact of the apparitions when they arise and considered them for opportunities overseas, we would not be in this mess.
This is simple-.they have been breaking the law over the years. It does not matter how long they have been doing it, if they are breaking the law. Doing it for a million years does not make it right.
except if you read the law you will see they haven’t been breaking it
I’ve read it. It seems to say they are.
I was unaware that the Cayman Islands was able to legislate to cover the entire world. We should start prosecuting people in florida for taking lobsters out of Cayman’s season too.
Ezzard is that you?
Cayman Finance seems to think these firms are “too big to fail”. If they have nothing to hide why are they behaving so suspiciously?
Hmmm so I guess hiring extra local attorneys to work on a shift based rotation will cost more than it does to maintain offices in various countries.
Alternatively just pay the work permit fees for the attorneys employed in these overseas offices.
Lastly, if you have qualified locals you could always second them to these offices to avoid having to pay CIG work permit fees.
All fairly simple solutions if you ask me. But then again simple and practical don’t mix in a lawyers world cos that would mean less billable hours. 🙂
there is nothing practical about either of these “solutions” lol.
No lawyer is going to work on rotation based “shift work”. Caymanian or foreign its just not going to happen.
A few problems with your simple solutions:
1. Shift work is not going to provide face to face real time contact to schmooze and retain clients. If I live in Hong Kong and can speak face to face with a BVI lawyer about my client requirements, and who takes me out to lunch etc, but have to deal with Cayman by phone or video link, who I have never met, all other things being equal who do you think I will use?
2. You can only obtain a work permit for someone who is resident in Cayman, so you would need to change the law for that as well.
3. There are not enough qualified Caymanians to meet the requirement, before you even get into the question of whether they want to work overseas. There are only 40,000 or so Caymanians – there are over 1000 lawyers already employed in Cayman – where are the 100+ lawyers that the MLAs say are working overseas going to come from?
If the law firms were acting improperly they would not be covered by their professional indemnity insurance. Given the potential for adverse exposure in connection with gargantuan transactions, no law firm would take that risk. The proof is in the pudding.
I gurentee if their insurance companies find out about this they will not be covered! You can’t insure an y qualified lawyer
Hope no one seeks an answer to that question from insurers. They may not like the answer.
Well said 12.09, and exactly right. They are the most risk averse bunch ever. Sadly not many people commenting actually can see the whole picture. If the law association is for this (which represents all lawyers, right) and Cayman Finance too, who are not daft by any means, why do we have everyone up in arms about something most of them are not qualified to speak on and have zero understanding of.
The “Law is the Law” and not even the big law firms have the right to break it. If you break the law, you should be held accountable and not be given a six figure salary every year and expect the public to turn a blind eye to their utter wrongs.
When you see the law partners with their fancy BMW’s, Audi’s, Benz and Lexus riding around Grand Cayman and living in places like Crystal Harbor etc…. going to Sunday brunches at the Ritz Carlton every weekend and getting plastered, their mortgages are paid off in seven years, then you know they are allowing other lawyers to practice in foreign jurisdictions without a local certificate, which allows them a few million more in their pockets at years end.
This is big money being lost in CI Government coffers every year and has been going on for many many years.
If you need a lawyer at any of these firms, then God Help You. You are charged $350 CI for a five minute phone call, $700 CI for them to read a two paragraph e-mail and if you are selling, buying or setting up a company, then make sure your bank account is Donald Trump HUGE !!!!!! because they are going to hit it big like CHINA !!!!!!
His whole point is, its not the law…
But it is. That’s why this makes them so nervous.
2.03, then show us which part of the law is being broken…
Our own government breaks the law by ignoring immigration laws and regulations by freely giving management permits, regardless of suitable Cayman applicants, for the sake of “lower level positions”. Our permit revenue focused premier is far to frightened of political ramifications of changing the law so he merely makes it policy to ignore.
Anonymous 10:50am , your comment and opinion are ever so right .
I think that the MLA members might be onto something when they see that no one should be above the Laws of the Islands, and that everyone has to pay their dues.
What I think is some don’t see it their way , that’s why some are quiet and some are running of the Islands.
I think every citizen of the Cayman Islands should get behind the 2 MLA members and make sure that the Legislation that they are trying to do is done properly and no loopholes / whiteholes in it .
agreed!!! Have you ever seen the big firms lobby so hard together for anything at all?? This is their golden ticket. As if they are spending all this money to “help our jurisdiction” they just want an indemnity and to be able to do whatever they please. It’s crazy that people aren’t starting a revolution!
And the pro-port Cayman people don’t lobby? That’s what an association is for you nutter. And go ahead start a revolution on something you don’t understand, wave the big bucks good bye, and oh, most of the Islands livelihood with it. Smart.
Winston is that you?
You do realise that goverment makes a nice chunk of change every time the ‘law partners” buy one of these fancy cars and purchase homes right?, and come to think of it government also makes money ever time a bottle of champagne is served at Sunday brunches.
Yippeee! Wait… is that money laundering?!
So the heads of the Law Society, the Caymanian Bar Association and now Cayman Finance, which represents the entire financial sector, not just the lawyers, say what is going on at the moment is not illegal, but points out that saying it is will cause reputational harm, and the AG and DPP have never prosecuted anyone for the alleged breach of the law in all the years it has been in force, but you would rather believe a small minority of opposition MLAs, only one of whom is even a lawyer? No chance your obvious resentment of big firm lawyers and their remuneration and lifestyle could be possibly colouring your views, is there? .
Please provide the source of your contention as to the position of the Caymanian Bar Assiciation on this issue. I have heard of no such statement from them.
You mean they all represent the cartel right?
perhaps he was at the CBA gala on Saturday night where a CBA council member eviscerated the opposition MLAs and the motion in an excellent speech
I was at the Gala and the excellent speech said that if laws were broken that the passing of new legislation should not be stopped by that. That’s a lot different from saying that no laws were broken, the point that he made was that is a different matter and should be dealt with appropriately but go ahead and pass the needed updated legislation.
Jotnar what type of car do you drive? Where do you live and brunch? You seem to have a vested interest in this subject whenever it comes up. I wonder if you aren’t concerned about the feathers in your nest more than the well-being of the people of this country? Not the residents – the people. Don’t pretend you don’t know the difference.
Damn right I am concerned about my feathers, because I work in the financial services industry which will go down the plug if Arden and Winston don’t stop shouting fire in a crowded theatre. But then everyone, Caymanian or expat, rich man or poor, should be concerned, irrespective of whether they work in the financial services industry. Where do you think government is going to find the $32 million in direct fees and taxes, and god only knows how much in indirect taxes from all the sectors employees if that happens? You screw up an industry that provides over 50% of the GDP everyone gets hurt. Ironically the people who have the least to lose are those who cannot just relocate to the financial services jurisdiction that then eats our lunch – the very people you are concerned about.
You mean the expat lawyers who represent these “independent” bodies? Zzz…
Ah, jealousy is the key…you give yourself away…I tell you what, get trained up as a lawyer and you too will see that Caymanian lawyers, even junior ones are doing well. Maples takes on the best Cayman graduates every year and those who do well prosper…
SO what they are saying is its no big deal let them continue to break the law so we can keep making money?
So you want them to lose money and go somewhere else where they can make money? Head in sand…they support hundreds of Cayman jobs
The drugs trade creates jobs too. Should we support it?
Stupid comment 1.41, no law has been broken…if there was a law against being dumb you would be in for a life sentence.
They aren’t breaking the law.
Then there is no reason to fear any investigation, is there?
Yes they are actually
How do you know?
If you say it enough times do you think we will believe it? Of course they are. Stop tripping.
Prove it then. And your imaginary friend telling you doesn’t count.
“If proceedings were actually to be brought …. the results would be disastrous.”
Since I assume proceedings would only actually be brought if there was in fact evidence of wrongdoing, what does Cayman Finance have to worry about? Or, are they just suggesting that some people are too important to have laws applied to them?
This is all smoke and mirrors. Most FS firms subcontract work either internally to offices overseas or to third party…you cannot expect smaller companies to run the full range of services needed here-so of course they subcontract that work that they cannot afford to do here overseas. Much processing and “donkey” work is done overseas, and this is the same all over the world..why do you think there are call centres in Philippines, Eastern Europe and so on? Why would you pay an accountant here $100 an hour for simple processing when you can probably get it done for $10 in India or somewhere similar? The point is, the brain power is here…if it weren’t you wouldn’t need Cayman at all…
Typical election rabble rousing of the ugliest type. The mythical suitable but unemployed young Caymanian denied access to the legal market is an urban myth. I
Not true, but dream on.
It’s so easy to not trust what you are not smart enough to understand. The trouble starts when you act like you know what your talking about and everyone knows that your really clueless. Then you can’t stop.
It is surprising how those that the rules helped succeed (I’ve worked with the Scott’s and dare them to deny their advantaged path) now seem to disagree with that similar support for Caymanian people. I guess suppression is a great way to retain a rich and privileged level after early retirement.
It should have been simple: lawyers practicing Cayman Law, regardless of where they live, should be members in good standing of our bar, and should be paying all appropriate gov’t fees for the privilege. The legislation needs to be changed so that becomes the regulatory effect, with CIG receiving their pound of flesh. The sky will not fall, and it will not spell the end of Cayman Finance. Once again, fixing the actual legislation rather than labelling the industry in a pre-election grandstand would have been a far better use of the limited time left in this LA period. Where are the grown-ups?
If you look at Cayman Finance’s webpage it’s pretty clear why they are “begging” for the motion to be withdrawn. At least 7 members are big firm partners… just another outlet for them, just another facade.
Jude Scott is no man’s fool and a great advocate of Cayman. I have seen him first hand drumming up business for these Islands, and not just for the lawyers. He had made Cayman Finance work, whereas previously it was dead in the water.
no one said anything about Jude Scott in the above comment..insecure much?
Not at all-pointing out a fact-he is the head of the organization or did that fail to register in your brain cell?
Look at the members. He is one single man- that is an association with a large amount of members who may very well be entangled in the wrongdoing themselves. I’m sick of hearing how great these firms and organizations are if they broke the law they need to be prosecuted. I’ve read the laws and I think there’s a good chance- avery good chance – that they broke it so I expect or AG and DPP to investigate it!