‘Fiery’ campaign launch for WBS candidate

(CNS Elections): A full back page advertisement in the local print media started one West Bay candidate’s campaign launch on a hot note. An unfortunate double-typo on the advert which suggested “Burn Rankin” was running for West Bay South was probably not the sort of fiery start the candidate was hoping for. Burns Rankin, however, is running as an independent candidate for the district.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics