Family helps bring in fugitive who escaped in cuffs

(CNS): The police have re-arrested a West Bay man who fled from a patrol car outside West Bay police station last week while wearing handcuffs but handed himself in after his family intervened. Shortly before noon Wednesday, Travis Alexander Ebanks (22) turned up at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where he was arrested for escaping lawful custody and theft of government equipment (the handcuffs he was wearing) after being on the run for more than a week.

The RCIPS commended Ebanks’ family members for their assistance in bringing him in.

He was scheduled to appear in court facing charges of burglary regarding a break-in at the Tortuga Bakery and Shop in West Bay on 20 March and stealing the car he and his accomplice were trying to use as their getaway vehicle before the police caught the suspects.

Police said that a second man, aged 20 from George Town, has now been arrested in connection with the same burglary at the Tortuga shop and other theft offences and he is currently on bail.

