False negative HIV tests raise concerns

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) said there have been three separate “false negative” HIV tests from private healthcare facilities in Grand Cayman and they are urging all healthcare facilities to use kits approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Government health officials said that in three cases, samples believed to be negative subseqently tested positive at the HSA’s lab and the Integrated Regional Laboratories (IRL) in the United States.

“These ‘false negative’ persons pose a public health risk to the Cayman Islands,” Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Elizabeth McLaughlin said in a joint statement. “As such, there is a need for the standardisation of kits used in HIV-testing in healthcare facilities.”

The Ministry of Health said only WHO kits should be used and members of the public who are being tested for HIV are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider to confirm that they are using only these test kits.

The WHO list can be found here.

