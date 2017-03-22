Ex-port boss warns of cruise trouble

(CNS): The former director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands has warned that the current and previous governments have already spent millions of public dollars on consultants to find a financing model for the development of the cruise berthing facilities but none of them have come up with a solution that can work. Paul Hurlston, who is running for office as an independent candidate in George Town South, has said that this administration is going down the same road and making the same mistakes of the past as it tries to find a way to pay for the costly project and avoid destroying the environment.

The issue the best way for Cayman to develop a cruise berthing facility continues to be exceptionally controversial. On Monday evening, the tourism ministry announced that a US$500,000 contract had been awarded to consultants to crunch the numbers, but Hurlston said millions had already been wasted to get the same answers.

The long-time port veteran, who was sacked by the authority’s board in 2015 following an internal cost review, described the consultancy contracts as akin to giving the bean counters “our wristwatch” for them to “tell us the time” for a handsome fee.

Posting a comment on this website yesterday, he said that PricewaterhouseCoppers (PWC) was awarded a consultancy financing contract in 2014 to advance the cruise berth concept but from the start the consultants found it challenging to come up with a financing model that could work for Cayman. He also revealed that KPMG’s bid then was rejected but that they, like PWC, had been employed before by the government to offer financial advice but the results were the same

Wondering what is so different now, on the eve of an election, as government continues on what he said was the seventh attempt to finance and build cruise berthing piers, Hurlston warned that this government is repeating past mistakes.

“It is important to understand that consultants do not make decisions but rather analyze the data and provide options for the government to use in making the decisions,” he said, noting that this has happened repeatedly. When the government took office in 2013, if it had been open to understanding the past efforts, it would have seen it was heading down the same road — “a road that had been explored before and it was a dead-end”.

“What I can say is that I tried to tell them this but I was called all kind of names and labelled an obstructionist, just for trying to tell the facts. We have come full circle at the people’s expense,” Hurlston posted in the CNS comments on the latest news report about the polarizing topic.

The former director said he intends to talk more publicly about what has happened over the years behind closed doors at the port as government attempts to build the piers.

Hurlston said he supports cruise berthing but the marine and land environments must be protected, the project must be financially viable and be controlled by and beneficial to all the people. Many believe, however, that such a list is impossible to achieve as there has never been a cruise berthing project in the region that has met those requirements.

Facing criticisms about his handling of the authority, Hurlston also revealed in posts in the CNS comments that while PACI faced some financial challenges relating to Hurricane Ivan in Grand Cayman and Hurricane Paloma on the Brac and was hit by the financial crisis, contrary to popular belief the port was always profitable. During his 14 years as the port director the average year-end cash in the bank was about CI$3 million, he claimed.

“At no point in my 14 years were operating revenues less than operating expenses,” Hurlston noted.

He said that unlike many other government companies or authorities like MACI, CAL and the Turtle Farm, the port has never been subsidised.

He denied that he was fired after the Deloitte review and said if those consultants were analysing the entire port operations before he left, it was done in a clandestine manner without a proper contract, as he pointed to board minutes that imply this may be the case.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: development, Local News