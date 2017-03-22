Ex-port boss warns of cruise trouble
(CNS): The former director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands has warned that the current and previous governments have already spent millions of public dollars on consultants to find a financing model for the development of the cruise berthing facilities but none of them have come up with a solution that can work. Paul Hurlston, who is running for office as an independent candidate in George Town South, has said that this administration is going down the same road and making the same mistakes of the past as it tries to find a way to pay for the costly project and avoid destroying the environment.
The issue the best way for Cayman to develop a cruise berthing facility continues to be exceptionally controversial. On Monday evening, the tourism ministry announced that a US$500,000 contract had been awarded to consultants to crunch the numbers, but Hurlston said millions had already been wasted to get the same answers.
The long-time port veteran, who was sacked by the authority’s board in 2015 following an internal cost review, described the consultancy contracts as akin to giving the bean counters “our wristwatch” for them to “tell us the time” for a handsome fee.
Posting a comment on this website yesterday, he said that PricewaterhouseCoppers (PWC) was awarded a consultancy financing contract in 2014 to advance the cruise berth concept but from the start the consultants found it challenging to come up with a financing model that could work for Cayman. He also revealed that KPMG’s bid then was rejected but that they, like PWC, had been employed before by the government to offer financial advice but the results were the same
Wondering what is so different now, on the eve of an election, as government continues on what he said was the seventh attempt to finance and build cruise berthing piers, Hurlston warned that this government is repeating past mistakes.
“It is important to understand that consultants do not make decisions but rather analyze the data and provide options for the government to use in making the decisions,” he said, noting that this has happened repeatedly. When the government took office in 2013, if it had been open to understanding the past efforts, it would have seen it was heading down the same road — “a road that had been explored before and it was a dead-end”.
“What I can say is that I tried to tell them this but I was called all kind of names and labelled an obstructionist, just for trying to tell the facts. We have come full circle at the people’s expense,” Hurlston posted in the CNS comments on the latest news report about the polarizing topic.
The former director said he intends to talk more publicly about what has happened over the years behind closed doors at the port as government attempts to build the piers.
Hurlston said he supports cruise berthing but the marine and land environments must be protected, the project must be financially viable and be controlled by and beneficial to all the people. Many believe, however, that such a list is impossible to achieve as there has never been a cruise berthing project in the region that has met those requirements.
Facing criticisms about his handling of the authority, Hurlston also revealed in posts in the CNS comments that while PACI faced some financial challenges relating to Hurricane Ivan in Grand Cayman and Hurricane Paloma on the Brac and was hit by the financial crisis, contrary to popular belief the port was always profitable. During his 14 years as the port director the average year-end cash in the bank was about CI$3 million, he claimed.
“At no point in my 14 years were operating revenues less than operating expenses,” Hurlston noted.
He said that unlike many other government companies or authorities like MACI, CAL and the Turtle Farm, the port has never been subsidised.
He denied that he was fired after the Deloitte review and said if those consultants were analysing the entire port operations before he left, it was done in a clandestine manner without a proper contract, as he pointed to board minutes that imply this may be the case.
We don’t need to invest in our port. This is a silly infrastructure project that will cost millions. Let’s leave foresight and planning and the bulk of the cruise tourism business to Cuba, Mexico, and Jamaica. We don’t need these tourist dollars. I agree with the tender boat lobbyists … keep on running the quaint old diesel boats up and down and forget about infrastructure investment.
There’s only 63 days until an election and the public has little time to study and scrutinise.
Solutions should not be withheld, geez.
you mean the ex boss that wont talk to the ordi ary public when ge was there? i am one who can attest…..
Check the cruise schedules for next year …. It may already be too late.
Anyone else old enough to remember Andy Williams’ popular song – ” The Impossible Dream ” – ?……..
While I applaud Hurlston for his comments on the matter, where are his solutions?
We the people shouldn’t have to ask for them! Those running for office should be openly informing us on their positions and their policy proposals.
Be patient man, geez. Campaigns will be ramping up soon and everything is going to come out. Including solutions.
Paul Hurlston just showed the world what Moses Alden and the progressives are really about. Thank you
More PPM skullduggery being exposed just in time for elections for the world to see. They have no shame
Dear PPM
I now understand why the Minister of Tourism and Port Authority Board with Errol Bush as Chairman and Jerry Kirkonell as Deputy Chair decided did not renew Mr. Hurlston’s contract. He clearly did not agree with the course of action continued waste of public funds and knew too much while offering an alternative view to Minister Kirkonnell, the Ministry of Tourism and the Board that could not be ventilated publicly.
We see clear evidence where you have stacked the political appointed boards under Moses Kirkonell’s portfolio e.g. Port, CAL with family members and loyal supporters who are happy to comply with his directives at the expense good governance, transparency at great cost to the tax paying public.
The fact that there are no investigations by the ACC and Auditor General’s office into this matters is shocking. Are the Progressives exempt from the principles of real and perceived conflict of interests?
Why is Kirkconnell so hell bent on blowing our money for another report? Why don’t they just use what they already wasted our money on. Him and his PPM buddies including Roy need to go!
Cash in the bank does not equal profitability.
If they cannot show how it will be self-sustaining or profitable then perhaps we should not build it.
How can we the people sit down and let this Government destroy our hard earned taxpayers money like this ? People grow some B***s and tell them that they can’t spend any more money on this cruise ship dock. It’s because they have spent millions of dollars that was not necessary.
