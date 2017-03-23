Escaped suspect on the run in cuffs

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for 22-year-old Travis Alexander Ebanks, who escaped from a police patrol car yesterday outside the West Bay Police Station. Ebanks was in custody, having been charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, when he managed to get away from officers Tuesday while still wearing handcuffs. According to the RCIPS, the officers pursued him on foot but he was last seen on Elizabeth Street.

Ebanks, who is from West Bay, is 5’8” and about 167 lbs. He was wearing an orange polo shirt and black denim ¾ length pants.

Ebanks is not believed to be dangerous and does not have a history of violent crime, but police said members of the public should exercise caution and call 911 immediately if they see him. Anyone who may encounter Ebanks is warned that it is a criminal offence to assist a fugitive.

The police said they are also interested in speaking with Alvin Shaquille Ebanks (19) from George Town.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact 9-1-1 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222 right away. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police