Elections Office turns to candidate qualification

(CNS Elections): With 63 people seeking election in May, officials from the Elections Office will now spend the next two days ensuring that all of them are qualified to stand, as several question have been raised around a small number of would-be politicians, officials have confirmed. Following changes to the Elections Law after the issues raised before and after the 2013 result, the office now has the power to make full inquiries before Election Day about all of the candidates’ qualifications.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics