Elderly visitor from Arizona drowns during snorkel trip

(CNS): Police have now named the 71-year-old visitor who died Thursday after a snorkel trip in the George Town Harbour around Eden Rock. She was Gail Ann Moss from Scottsdale, Arizona. Police and the emergency services were called to the area at around 11:30am yesterday (9 March) following the report that she had encountered difficulties while in the water snorkelling. EMS personnel performed CPR on Moss and took her to the Cayman Islands Hospital but she was pronounced dead a little after noon.

Category: Local News