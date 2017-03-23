EIA needed for beachrock removal
(CNS): The Dart subsidiary wanting to dig up over 1,200 feet of beachrock from Seven Mile Beach must carry out a comprehensive environmental impact assessment before technical experts will offer advice on the issue to Cabinet. The National Conservation Council has voted in favour of recommending that Cabinet request an EIA before considering the coastal works application because of the significant adverse impacts this could have that were raised by the Department of Environment in their screening of the application to tear up the famous beach.
Several weeks ago Dart completed a test excavation at the site to remove a sample of the rock, which has already caused significant public concerns, but now the islands’ biggest investor wants the green light from government to rip out over 8,000 cubic yards of rock from the water’s edge.
Presenting her department’s findings on the issue so far at the NCC’s March meeting, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie outlined a catalogue of preliminary concerns and the potential negative and adverse consequences for the marine environment.
The NCC heard that Crymble Landholdings Ltd, one of the Dart Group’s many companies which owns the land on Seven Mile Beach North of the Kimpton hotel, has now made a coastal works application to Cabinet to dig up around 1,225 linear feet of submerged rock and peat covering around 8,410 cubic yards of Grand Cayman’s famous beach. The justification is to make the area safe to swim and to replenish the sand, as the developer wants to build another luxury hotel in the area.
But even in the absence of a full EIA, Ebanks-Petrie and the NCC chair highlighted some serious concerns about this unprecedented and worrying environmental threat.
A primary concern raised by the DoE is that the developer has made it clear that the rock removal is linked to the full development of a hotel but no planning application has been made for that. The director pointed out that the planned excavation of the beach should really be viewed in the context of the entire project and not in isolation.
But focusing on the potential removal of the rock in a marine park ad protected area, Ebanks-Petrie said it would account for almost a third of all beachrock along Seven Mile Beach. Therefore, the national implications and the magnitude of this on the complex coastal process and its irreversible nature all indicated that an EIA must be carried out before a decision could be made.
“Beachrock represents a unique habitat with environmental and cultural attributes,” she said, noting that it is home to an “array of fish and coral not typically present in the purely sandy areas of Seven Mile Beach”.
Far from being benign lifeless rock, beachrock is an eco-system of natural and culture interest and has considerable bio-diversity she explained. Around 40 different species of fish have been counted in the area and the diversity of marine creatures ranges from large parrot fish and fries to corals and sponges. The beach is also a turtle nesting site, so the DoE believes that a detailed eco-assessment is going to be needed as part of wider EIA.
The cultural value as a fishing and snorkelling site is also very important, as is its economic value to tourism and recreation. All of this means the EIA should include a full public consultation, Ebanks-Petrie said. With potentially high irreversible risk by the proposed removal, she emphasised the need for a comprehensive EIA to also evaluate the impact on the entire beach system and the role that beachrock plays.
Beachrock can come and go but this rock has always been there, she noted.
Not only is there obvious historical references, aerial images seen by the DoE going back to the 196o’s demonstrate that this is not ephemeral. This also implies that even if it is removed, the rock could begin to reform since, in the absence of technical and geological studies, the cause of the rock formation is unknown.
The NCC was particularly concerned with the precedent-setting nature of the application if it were granted on the country’s most famous beach, where there have been strict protections for many years and where no construction or interference with the beach has been allowed.
See ‘Screening Opinion for Proposed Removal of Beachrock, Seven Mile Beach’ document on the CNS Library here
I ask my father when I was a younger person, “Dad we own beach why don’t we build a house like the foreigners do ?” He said ,” Sand come and sand go”. I believe and have proven over and over that same quote. We don’t control the movement of sand.
So Dart you have my vote get rid of that unsightly and unsafe rock. Add another hotel we need more development . We need about 250,000 people living in Grand Cayman so that our cost of living can go down.
It is very easy. THE ANSWER IS NO!
Good. Seven Mile Beach is fundamentally unstable and it is very likely that removal of that much “solid” material would have a serious impact elsewhere. Any replacement sand would just be washed away. The rock has been there for over 50 years, and was created by natural forces, and has not been altered by seas caused by hurricanes, nor the most violent of any traditional Nor’Westers
Remember the beach loss behind the Marriott. For many years it was 100 feet deep – I know because I lived on an adjacent property. Why did it suddenly disappear, after property development began, immediately to the North?
It was the Radisson when that happened, I worked there at the time. I spoke with Brian Butler and tried to talk to him about the physics and dynamics of beach accretion and erosion when they were clearing the land and I saw him there. He did not listen and just laughed with derision. He did not care, he still does not, never did and probably never will for all I know because we have not spoken since then. I told him that it would happen because of the placement of the sea wall, and it did. There are many more who are exactly like him. Now those like him have far more influence than they ever deserved and the cause and effect will continue as a result.
Thank God someone has sense. Fingers crossed our beach will remain.
CNS news: “The justification is to make the area safe to swim and to replenish the sand, AS THE DEVELOP WANTS TO BUILD ANOTHER LUXURY HOTEL in the area … ”
Wow! Like … how much clustering cathe beach take! :/ I hate to spoil these rich people’s profiteer endeavors – But that means for the Almighty Dollar, we Caymanians will experience a MORE CROWDED public beach! :/
Just for that reason alone, folks, I would say go ahead with the EIA. I will do anything to maintain and upkeep the peaceful and quiet environment of our beaches. If this goes ahead, we will be squeezed off our beaches by tourists! :/
SSM345 You okay with Dart digging up the beach? Thought so!
And in other news; Cayman needs it’s head examined for allowing Dart to step foot in and/or on the Cayman Islands in the first place.
Everything needs and EIA and then it is just being ignored. If you ask for an EIA, you should take note if the EIR is not favorable and not keep delaying and getting further EIAs until it can be spun into a favorable version for the developer.
People, please wake up. This is 2017, not 1987. In 1987, you could say this and people would actually believe you, but today, we know that money has spoken and execution will occur on the basis of that fact.
The rich will get richer and poor folk will get some jobs for a short while.
For the avoidance of doubt, we should all understand that green-lighting this will give legal precedent to further marine park beach-rock excavation everywhere in the territory. That includes: all of Seven Mile Beach from Boggy Sands south to George Town, the Dart-owned Barkers area, the Dart-owned Little Cayman assets, etc. The footprint at issue is much much much bigger than 1200 feet.
I thought it was illegal to fish in the area where the rock is being considered for removal on Seven Mile Beach. Isn’t it a marine conservation area in that area?
No, fishing from the shoreline is permitted as is casting net for fry and sprat.
Who ever started this better watch out as they will be getting let go! Daddy gets what Daddy wants and the beach rock is going – going – gone!
