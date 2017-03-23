EIA needed for beachrock removal

(CNS): The Dart subsidiary wanting to dig up over 1,200 feet of beachrock from Seven Mile Beach must carry out a comprehensive environmental impact assessment before technical experts will offer advice on the issue to Cabinet. The National Conservation Council has voted in favour of recommending that Cabinet request an EIA before considering the coastal works application because of the significant adverse impacts this could have that were raised by the Department of Environment in their screening of the application to tear up the famous beach.

Several weeks ago Dart completed a test excavation at the site to remove a sample of the rock, which has already caused significant public concerns, but now the islands’ biggest investor wants the green light from government to rip out over 8,000 cubic yards of rock from the water’s edge.

Presenting her department’s findings on the issue so far at the NCC’s March meeting, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie outlined a catalogue of preliminary concerns and the potential negative and adverse consequences for the marine environment.

The NCC heard that Crymble Landholdings Ltd, one of the Dart Group’s many companies which owns the land on Seven Mile Beach North of the Kimpton hotel, has now made a coastal works application to Cabinet to dig up around 1,225 linear feet of submerged rock and peat covering around 8,410 cubic yards of Grand Cayman’s famous beach. The justification is to make the area safe to swim and to replenish the sand, as the developer wants to build another luxury hotel in the area.

But even in the absence of a full EIA, Ebanks-Petrie and the NCC chair highlighted some serious concerns about this unprecedented and worrying environmental threat.

A primary concern raised by the DoE is that the developer has made it clear that the rock removal is linked to the full development of a hotel but no planning application has been made for that. The director pointed out that the planned excavation of the beach should really be viewed in the context of the entire project and not in isolation.

But focusing on the potential removal of the rock in a marine park ad protected area, Ebanks-Petrie said it would account for almost a third of all beachrock along Seven Mile Beach. Therefore, the national implications and the magnitude of this on the complex coastal process and its irreversible nature all indicated that an EIA must be carried out before a decision could be made.

“Beachrock represents a unique habitat with environmental and cultural attributes,” she said, noting that it is home to an “array of fish and coral not typically present in the purely sandy areas of Seven Mile Beach”.

Far from being benign lifeless rock, beachrock is an eco-system of natural and culture interest and has considerable bio-diversity she explained. Around 40 different species of fish have been counted in the area and the diversity of marine creatures ranges from large parrot fish and fries to corals and sponges. The beach is also a turtle nesting site, so the DoE believes that a detailed eco-assessment is going to be needed as part of wider EIA.

The cultural value as a fishing and snorkelling site is also very important, as is its economic value to tourism and recreation. All of this means the EIA should include a full public consultation, Ebanks-Petrie said. With potentially high irreversible risk by the proposed removal, she emphasised the need for a comprehensive EIA to also evaluate the impact on the entire beach system and the role that beachrock plays.

Beachrock can come and go but this rock has always been there, she noted.

Not only is there obvious historical references, aerial images seen by the DoE going back to the 196o’s demonstrate that this is not ephemeral. This also implies that even if it is removed, the rock could begin to reform since, in the absence of technical and geological studies, the cause of the rock formation is unknown.

The NCC was particularly concerned with the precedent-setting nature of the application if it were granted on the country’s most famous beach, where there have been strict protections for many years and where no construction or interference with the beach has been allowed.

