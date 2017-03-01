Education bosses confirmed after years of acting in posts

(CNS): Lyneth Monteith, who has been acting chief education officer for two years, has finally been confirmed in the post, which is now called the director of the Department of Education Services. Meanwhile, Cetonya Cacho has been officially appointed deputy chief officer for education policy and planning in the education ministry after three years acting in the post. Both women went through a successful recruitment process for the top jobs, education officials said in a release Tuesday.

Congratulating the two former teachers turned bureaucrats, Chief Officer for Education Christen Suckoo said, “I have had the privilege to work with them both over the last three years and I am confident that they will help take the government education system to where it needs to be – a system of excellence where our students can confidently and successfully compete at the global level, both here in Cayman and abroad.”

Monteith and Cacho have both worked directly in the education system as teachers and school leaders and were both students of local government schools.

“Their wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of the government schools will truly be a benefit to ensure that the system is heading in the right direction,” Suckoo said.

Ministry officials stated that Monteith had “a wealth of experience”, having served 35 years in the education system. She began as a classroom teacher in 1981 and six years later became head of social studies at the Cayman Islands Middle School until 1992. She was then a senior tutor for 14 years and obtained the position of school leader for Leading Edge High School (one of the 4 schools split from the original George Hicks High School) from 2006 to 2008.

In 2008 she was appointed acting campus manager for the George Hicks campus and was deputy principal of John Gray High School from September 2010 to March 2011, when she became acting principal. She was formally appointed principal of John Gray High School in June 2011 and remained in that post until appointed acting CEO in March 2015.

Monteith said her new post was “a crucial one in our education system as the post holder leads the operational arm of the Ministry of Education and also collaborates and leads on high level policy development and implementation.” Describing the job as both a challenge and an opportunity, she said she was ready for that challenge.

Cacho, who started as a teacher at Bodden Town Primary, has been in the government education system since 2004. After just four years at the school she was appointed principal and then became manager of initial teacher training. She has been acting deputy chief officer since march 2014.

“I have always had a passion for education and I was fortunate enough to have my life touched by a number of effective and caring teachers. Their influence as well as my own drive and determination have led me to a career in education,” she said. “My professional motto is ‘everything I do is for the benefit of the children I serve.’ These words are a daily reminder of the purpose of my work and help to drive my decisions in the field of education.”

Monteith holds a degree from Leeds University and an MA in Educational Management from Bath University. Cacho has a degree in Elementary Education and Psychology from the University of Miami, and an MBA from the University of Southampton and is currently undertaking doctoral studies in education at Durham University of Durham.

