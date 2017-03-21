Discrimination against local commercial fishermen

Seagem writes: In 2014 the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry was happy to accept the registration of some local commercial fishing boats, charging $150 per year for the privilege. Even though a new annual fee was already in the planning stages for a Casualty Investigation Fund, which would jack up the overall cost by 50% the following year, it was not disclosed to new registrants at the time.

As far as CI Shipping is concerned, a vessel is either a pleasure boat or a merchant vessel, as nobody bothered to pay any attention to the two dozen commercial fishing vessels locally owned in order to create a separate category for them.

So, in 2015 the new bill came out of the blue from CI Shipping with a new $75 fee, bringing the total to $225. But if you own a pleasure boat up to 500 gross tons worth $20 million plus, CI Shipping will only charge you a $30.00 fee for the Casualty Investigation Fund. By comparison, most local commercial vessels are 10 to 20 gross tons and cost between $30,000 and $60,000, yet pay 2.5 times more, while other shipping registries, such as that of Dominica, charge only 4 cents per ton, with a minimum of US$25.00.

So, it’s quite clear that the CI Shipping is discriminating against local commercial fishermen and has displayed no intention to remedy this gross injustice. Emailed complaints were sent to the higher echelons of the government to no avail. The bureaucratic answer from CI Shipping was: “Due to the classification (fishing vessel for profit), this falls within the “For Merchant Ships of any tonnage” category and therefore charged US$75 per vessel for the Annual Casualty Investigation Fund.”

As mentioned earlier, the simple solution is to create a new classification to accommodate the local commercial fleet and drop the registration fees even further to a more accommodating $50 per year, then do away with the Casualty Fund fee retroactively to its creation in 2015, since it mostly concerns large merchant vessels.

While the CI government has bent backwards to assist the agriculture and tourism industries in Cayman, it has done absolutely nothing to help the fishing industry, which was once the backbone of the local economy. The local commercial fishing fleet currently supplies all the supermarkets and restaurants with most of the freshly caught snappers, groupers, wahoo and tuna consumed on island. This very healthy, hormone, antibiotic and radiation free natural seafood is enjoyed by most tourists and resident alike – at least for now.

Cayman is surrounded by deep waters and local fishing vessels have no choice but to poach fish on the shallower banks of Cuba, Honduras, Colombia and Nicaragua, covering large distances on each trip. Several local vessels have been caught by the coast guards of these countries and the owners have had to pay exorbitant fines and fees to recover their vessels and free the crews from jail.

Unless the CI government negotiates fishing rights for Cayman commercial fishermen with these countries, most of these freshly caught fish brought on island by the local commercial fishermen will soon be replaced by more expensive imported fish from the oil tainted waters of the Gulf of Mexico or contaminated fish that glow in the dark (thanks to Fukushima) caught off the West coast of the USA.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Viewpoint