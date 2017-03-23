DG warns MLAs off CS staff issues

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson maintained in the Legislative Assembly Monday that politicians should not be asking him about individual civil servants. During a question session on the scandal at the prison that saw the deputy director wrongfully dismissed, Manderson accused Arden McLean (East End) of “going down a path” where individual personnel matters rather than just policy were being aired in the parliament, contravening what he believed was the constitutional position. Manderson agreed that it was fine for him to talk about and answer questions on policy but not individuals.

The deputy governor was clearly frustrated with the line of questioning, as McLean posed several cryptic questions about interventions regarding Natalie Aduke Caesar as well as more direct queries about the cost of the wrongful dismissal to the public purse, whether any sanctions were being imposed on the chief officer who wrongfully sacked her, and if she was still the subject of possible disciplinary action, even though she had been reinstated and received a commitment that the matter was over.

Manderson admitted that government spent some $39,000 on legal fees as a result of the fall-out from her being fired in connection with a still mysterious scandal about a covert video operation. He said that she had started back in her job last month and that her back pay and benefits had been reinstated for the period she was out of post. He said the only other intervention since she came back to work were meetings to help her transition back in to the senior position after being away from the jail for more than a year, and it had been successful.

But he expressed concerns about specific questions on individual public workers.

“I have said it in the past and I will say it again, I feel very strongly that we are going down a path where we are bringing civil service matters into this House where they really do not belong. I am happy to come here and answer questions about policy but I do not like answering questions about individual civil servants,” Manderson said, adding that it does not help the employees “one bit”.

Confused by McLean’s persistent supplementary question about what “interventions” had been made since the deputy director returned to work, Manderson said, “I really do not know what the member is getting at. I have been open and candid and honest in every way that I possibly can be. It was a disciplinary matter that took place and the necessary procedures followed, and she is now back at work and we would really like all of this to be put behind us so we can move forward.”

Following the DG’s warnings about the interference of politicians into civil servants, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush said he wanted some clarity on what questions the deputy governor thinks they can ask. But Speaker Julianna O’Connor-Connolly intervened, noting that MLAs can ask any questions relevant to them but government members can decline to answer if they can show it’s against the public interest. She said she was concerned that anyone was telling the Legislative Assembly what can and cannot be raised.

The speaker said she was not going to issue any directive to the deputy governor in an open forum but she said that in the precinct of parliament the ability to ask questions was very wide and the chair would not endorse any “handcuffs” on the right to ask questions. Manderson said he was happy to discuss the matter but he believed that the constitution was clear about what he could and could not talk about when it came to personnel issues.

McLean persisted and said that the DG had a constitutional responsibility to answer questions, and that included about civil servants.

But the deputy governor was insistent that the civil service had to remain neutral and that there was a process for MLAs to follow if they are aggrieved for any reason. He said the parliament was not part of the appellant process for public servants.

“We do not want a politicized civil service,” he said, where civil servants went to individual members of parliament to address their issues. He said that asking about who was hired and fired and why in the LA was outside the constitution. Questions such as those about the numbers of civil servants on required leave were fair, he agreed, stating politicians could hold him accountable for that. But he said individual civil service matters were not appropriate.

However, McLean argued that when such issues, as in this case, become a public matter, the deputy governor cannot avoid answering and not tell MLAs what they can and cannot ask when it is in the public interest.

See full exchange below on the CIGTV video:

