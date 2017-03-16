Cyclist remains in hospital as fire truck crash probe continues

(CNS): The West Bay man who was injured when he was hit by a fire rescue truck during a collision on the West Bay Road is still being treated at the hospital in George Town and is in a stable condition. The fire truck hit the cyclist and a CUC light pole as it was answering an emergency call on Monday. The crash is now the subject of both an internal Cayman Islands Fire Service inquiry and a police traffic investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Officials have not yet stated what happened, but Chief Fire Officer David Hails thanked all the emergency personnel who responded to the scene on Monday. “Our thoughts and sympathy go out to all those involved in the crash. Both uniform services will continue to work diligently to investigate the incident,” he said.

The fire officer and paramedic inside the fire rescue were treated and released on the day of the crash.

Meanwhile, the report from the accident reconstructionist about the crash at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac, when a fire truck overturned during a speed test on the runway, is with the government but has not yet been released to the public. Two firefighters were injured in the costly crash during the emergency drill, which destroyed the truck and forced government to buy a new one.

