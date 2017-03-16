Cyclist remains in hospital as fire truck crash probe continues
(CNS): The West Bay man who was injured when he was hit by a fire rescue truck during a collision on the West Bay Road is still being treated at the hospital in George Town and is in a stable condition. The fire truck hit the cyclist and a CUC light pole as it was answering an emergency call on Monday. The crash is now the subject of both an internal Cayman Islands Fire Service inquiry and a police traffic investigation, officials said Wednesday.
Officials have not yet stated what happened, but Chief Fire Officer David Hails thanked all the emergency personnel who responded to the scene on Monday. “Our thoughts and sympathy go out to all those involved in the crash. Both uniform services will continue to work diligently to investigate the incident,” he said.
The fire officer and paramedic inside the fire rescue were treated and released on the day of the crash.
Meanwhile, the report from the accident reconstructionist about the crash at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac, when a fire truck overturned during a speed test on the runway, is with the government but has not yet been released to the public. Two firefighters were injured in the costly crash during the emergency drill, which destroyed the truck and forced government to buy a new one.
FIre fighters are near and dear but come on guys we can’t afford this, police cars are maybe 20k a piece in bulk but fire vehicles are a pretty penny.
A fire officer and paramedic huh….. last time I checked the fire service doesn’t employ paramedics. The firefighters are trained at a first aid/emergency medical responder level to my knowledge.
CNS – please check people’s credentials/training and your sources before saying that it was a paramedic. A paramedic is a very highly trained emergency medical personnel. Not everyone that is in an ambulance or fire rescue truck is a paramedic.
Get the facts please!
I guess the government will be paying for this accident again, they clearly have a soft spot for the Fire Service. CIFS go out and raise money for your trucks like the CIEMS does, who respond to way, way more emergency calls then you ever will.
I am still anxious to hear what the driver and his colleague had to say about the Brac incident. Does it take months to question them?.
Was this on West Bay Road – or on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay?
How come you guys from Grand not making noise and rude comments like when the Brac crash happened, now I’m convinced that you guys have it in for Brackers..
That’s another hefty pay out from the public purse due to negligence.
“The fire officer and paramedic inside the fire rescue were treated and released on the day of the crash.” – So we have Paramedics on fire trucks now? I understood there was a child on board? Can it be clarified so news are news…?
I really want to know where the emergency call was to be made and what time it was called in.
you too nosey
The truck in this latest fire service accident appears (from images) to have no only collided with the stationary pole and cyclist, but run over the pole with both front and rear axles, which begs the question: is this vehicle a write-off as well?
Looks like it can be repaired. More concerned for the well being of the cyclist.
