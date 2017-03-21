Corned beef from Brazil may be contaminated

(CNS): Yesterday, the Jamaican government announced a ban on corned beef products from Brazil due to concerns that they might have been processed with contaminated meat. While the Cayman Islands has not yet followed suit, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising the public that an alert has been issued concerning the recall of corned beef products from Brazil.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, the DEH said it had requested all importers, wholesalers and retailers who have corned beef products originating from Brazil to withdraw the product from sale as a precautionary measure until further notice.

The department, in cooperation with other government agencies, is currently investigating this matter to determine the next steps and will keep the public informed of further developments regarding the safety of this food product, the release stated.

“We do not yet have all of the information but we wanted to alert the public and be proactive in this situation,” said DEH Director Roydell Carter.

If members of the public have any corned beef products originating from Brazil they should avoid eating these products until further notice.

According to the news sources in Jamaica, the Jamaican government banned the importation of corned beef products from Brazil and urged the public not to eat any corned beef until the relevant tests have been done, following reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”.

For more information, contact DEH on 949-6696.

Category: Health, health and safety