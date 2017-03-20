Cops nab suspect in booze shop burglary

(CNS): Police have arrested one man and are on the hunt for a second after they disturbed two suspects who were about to make their escape in a stolen pick-up truck after a break-in at a West Bay liquor store. Officers on patrol early Monday morning responded to an alarm at the Tortuga Rum Company on Northwest Point Road around 4:30am. When they arrived, the police saw two men coming out of the back off the shop heading toward a pick-up truck with its engine running.

The officers ordered the suspects to stop but they didn’t comply and began running in opposite directions. Police caught one of them but the second man managed to evade the police officer pursuing him somewhere near the Cayman Automotive Museum.

The 22-year-old man from West Bay who was caught was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle after officers found that the pick-up truck the men were heading for in the parking lot behind the shop had been reported stolen. He remains in police custody.

Category: Crime, Police