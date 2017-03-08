Cops find no private eyes watching MLAs
(CNS): The RCIPS has said investigations into complaints by two independent MLAs that they were being trailed by private investigators cannot be substantiated. In a short statement, the police said that they and the immigration department had investigated the surveillance allegations and had informed the complainants of their findings. The complaints were made by Alva Suckoo and Winston Connolly, who have said they believed local law firms had hired overseas private eyes to follow them to either intimidate or manipulate them over their opposition to the proposed Legal Practitioners Bill.
The RCIPS said the members were “concerned for their personal safety and that of their families arising from information received that they were being followed by private investigators from other jurisdictions”.
But the police added, “We have jointly investigated these complaints with Immigration and have not been able to substantiate that any such surveillance has taken place. The complainants have been fully cooperative with our investigation and have been informed of these findings. Should any further concerns be brought to our attention on this matter they will be duly investigated.”
Suckoo had told his legislative colleagues as the LA adjourned for a short break last week that three private investigators were in Cayman posing as visitors but they were snooping around the independent members opposing the new lawyers law.
“As a matter of national importance, I am therefore requesting that this matter be immediately investigated by the RCIPS, Attorney General’s Office and the immigration department as the actions of these individuals and their clients is a direct threat to the safety and well-being of members of this Honourable Assembly and our families and may constitute the breach of several laws, including the Immigration Law,” Suckoo stated.
Because the police cannot find proof does not mean it is not true. It has happened before. Winston and Al stay on guard and never mind the naysayers.
Before drawing a conclusion so quickly, it’s also easy to point out that the RCIPS have a number of crimes (including murders and robberies) that remain unsolved. I would therefore be slow to draw a conclusion like yours.
Hypothetically, even if there were paparazzi or private eyes watching their public activity, I don’t understand what law would have been broken to activate a police response. It’s not illegal to be in a public place where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy. Can anyone please point to the law that would have been violated?!?
The laws on assault may apply here.
http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Assault+and+Battery
Assault is an act that creates an apprehension in another of an imminent, harmful, or offensive contact. The act consists of a threat of harm accompanied by an apparent, present ability to carry out the threat.
Many many wrongdoers slip through the hands of the Rcips. Did we really think they would catch individuals trained to evade ? Come on now! I hope these guys use privaledge and expose everyone
The fact that the local police did not find the alleged Private Investigators does NOT guarantee that they do not exist. Many, of the local “police investigations” are solved by the public anyhow, in the absence of an outright confession– the police just take the credit for it. I guess the P.I.’s did not feel up to a confession this weekend. Unfortunately, the general consensus on the Island is that the police spend more time energy and attention grooming themselves, and maintaining and protecting their appearance, than in actually investigating crimes…. which, you understand, might involve getting sweaty and dirty.
