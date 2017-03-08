Cops find no private eyes watching MLAs

(CNS): The RCIPS has said investigations into complaints by two independent MLAs that they were being trailed by private investigators cannot be substantiated. In a short statement, the police said that they and the immigration department had investigated the surveillance allegations and had informed the complainants of their findings. The complaints were made by Alva Suckoo and Winston Connolly, who have said they believed local law firms had hired overseas private eyes to follow them to either intimidate or manipulate them over their opposition to the proposed Legal Practitioners Bill.

The RCIPS said the members were “concerned for their personal safety and that of their families arising from information received that they were being followed by private investigators from other jurisdictions”.

But the police added, “We have jointly investigated these complaints with Immigration and have not been able to substantiate that any such surveillance has taken place. The complainants have been fully cooperative with our investigation and have been informed of these findings. Should any further concerns be brought to our attention on this matter they will be duly investigated.”

Suckoo had told his legislative colleagues as the LA adjourned for a short break last week that three private investigators were in Cayman posing as visitors but they were snooping around the independent members opposing the new lawyers law.

“As a matter of national importance, I am therefore requesting that this matter be immediately investigated by the RCIPS, Attorney General’s Office and the immigration department as the actions of these individuals and their clients is a direct threat to the safety and well-being of members of this Honourable Assembly and our families and may constitute the breach of several laws, including the Immigration Law,” Suckoo stated.

Category: Crime, Police, Politics