Controversial lawyers bill pushed up LA agenda
(CNS): Government has juggled the Legislative Assembly order paper and postponed Thursday’s usual ‘private member’s motions day’ to tackle the controversial Legal Practitioners Bill, as the administration is keen to steer it through. On Wednesday Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton presented the legislation to the parliament with the aim of getting it passed, even in the face of the trouble the proposed bill to regulate the legal profession is causing, including allegations of private eyes tailing MLAs and criminal conduct by law firms.
The law was pushed up the agenda due to a combination of pressure from the lawyers in the offshore sector, the need for a modernised piece of legislation to meet the requirements of the financial transparency review Cayman will undergo shortly, and the significant list of amendments filed by members on the opposition bench that will also need to be debated.
Government has a hefty workload to get through before the parliament is prorogued on 28 March ahead of the May general election. With all of the opposition members wanting to have their say on this bill for their full allocated time, dealing with this law alone could take several days.
Panton was accused of having a conflict of interest regarding the bill, a matter that was dismissed by the speaker before he presented what has become Cayman’s most controversial legislation in modern times, even overtaking the furor over the National Conservation Law, another long-awaited and hard-fought law that Panton was able to successfully steer through, eventually with cross-bench support.
Government has also placed its long list of laws ahead of the private members’ motions listed to be heard to make sure it passes its business before the ruling PPM party goes to the country in the hopes of getting another term in office.
This means that the controversial motioned filed by the East End member Arden McLean and supported by Winston Connolly calling for a police inquiry into the conduct of major law firms in Cayman that have overseas offices will not be aired until next week at the earliest, and only if the opposition benches agree to drop all the rest of their long list of motions dealing with many other public interest issues, such as animal abuse, getting a mammogram machine for the hospital, cutting duty for local people and addressing the issue of child sex offenders.
This is a pathetic law to try to try to impose nationality over talent when it comes to law firm management. It is very harmful for the jurisdiction.
What are you whining about? The LPB, in the form being pushed, imposes foreign nationality over Caymanian talent.
Please do show me that section, I must have missed it…good job someone is half awake.
Cue-uninformed racist bigoted comments from people who don’t understand jack shit- this is why you go to a lawyer, they understand the law.
Yeah and the apartheid laws in South Africa were created to make the perfect system by studying racism in the USA, Australia and the Netherlands. Google the Trevor Noah Show for the full details.
thank god. now get it passed!!!!!
CNS, I think you meant to say The law was pushed up the agenda due to “greedy lawyers” doing what and when they want illegal or otherwise to our ultimate demise.
Yea….”to our demise”. Do realize that you’re undermining our financial services industry by even writing such ignorance? If by “demise” you mean that they have developed one of two economic pillars on which Cayman stands then yea…”demise”. I have no connection to law firms and I can assure you I’m more “Caymanian” than you are because my family were among the very first settlers…so when you come with such silly statements please realize that there are many of us Caymanians that fully appreciate everything the firms have brought to our islands and we believe in getting ahead by hard work not by a law that forces these firms to promote you based on your citizenship.
There’s that argument again that financial services can do whatever it wants because they are all powerful and don’t answer to our laws if that is true we do need to be blacklisted!!
Wayne could afford to have the public have more time to find out how bad this bill is for this country and caymanians. If he had any good intentions he wouldn’t be trying so hard to shove this down our throats!!
Archer we are watching you and hope you are above all of these conflicts of interest!!
Sorry – how many more months do you want Government to give you to read the Bill? You had it since last September. Leave the Ministers out of your failure to read it.
2.28, it had some very big words in it. Some had more than 4 letters! It is unreasonable to expect us to read that quick or even worse to think we would understand it.
It took them 2 years of top secret drafting… there’s hundred of hidden loopholes for the benefit of large firms.