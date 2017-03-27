Connolly not running for re-election

(CNS): Winston Connolly has revealed that he will not be running for re-election. The independent member won a seat in George Town in the 2013 election on the Coalition for Cayman ticket and served for a while on the government backbenches as a councillor in the education ministry before following Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo to the opposition benches. However, speaking in the Legislative Assembly Monday aftenoon, he said he did not “love politics”. He said he thought he could have won a seat but the party system and government were not working properly and he no longer wanted to be a part of it.

Connolly said he had been “contemplating getting out” of politics for some time and had made a decision not to seek re-election in May. The former attorney accepted that some might think it strange after he had “hit the hornet’s nest”, referring to the issues regarding the Legal Practitioners Law, that he would now be going back to work in the private sector but he said his passion was for the people and not for politics.

He said he did not “crave power” and he had never intended to stay in politics for long. Criticising the party system and the introduction of single-member constituencies, he added, “I’ve loved working for the people of Cayman but I don’t love politics.”

Connolly said he had neglected his family and his decision to pull out of the political fray was a “difficult personal decision”.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics