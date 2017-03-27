Connolly not running for re-election
(CNS): Winston Connolly has revealed that he will not be running for re-election. The independent member won a seat in George Town in the 2013 election on the Coalition for Cayman ticket and served for a while on the government backbenches as a councillor in the education ministry before following Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo to the opposition benches. However, speaking in the Legislative Assembly Monday aftenoon, he said he did not “love politics”. He said he thought he could have won a seat but the party system and government were not working properly and he no longer wanted to be a part of it.
Connolly said he had been “contemplating getting out” of politics for some time and had made a decision not to seek re-election in May. The former attorney accepted that some might think it strange after he had “hit the hornet’s nest”, referring to the issues regarding the Legal Practitioners Law, that he would now be going back to work in the private sector but he said his passion was for the people and not for politics.
He said he did not “crave power” and he had never intended to stay in politics for long. Criticising the party system and the introduction of single-member constituencies, he added, “I’ve loved working for the people of Cayman but I don’t love politics.”
Connolly said he had neglected his family and his decision to pull out of the political fray was a “difficult personal decision”.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
While people are quick to slag winston and i was a bit dissapointed myself i think it goes to show how hard it can be to effect change as a younger professional entering the fray. For those who voted in a couple of the younger candidates last election i think it has become clear that changing of the guard will be hard to achieve. The political game, even here in cayman is not for everyone. Choose carefully as you vote this time around
Very sad as he’s truly an amazing man with a true passion for helping his people! He will do great anywhere he goes! Honored to know him!
A weak disappointment to many of us. The curse of Ezzard/Arden brought him down, as it will the country.
Hey, I’m not running for office either. Its amazing what counts as news nowadays.
Sorry, Winston.
You would have been much better advised to make your fortune before trying youir hand at politricks. But you had illusions of grandeur popping in your head. You could have made a difference but did’nt. You wanted to be King but was’nt prepared to serve as Prince first.
Sure hope you find something to do. The legal and financial sectors will not want to even be seen in your companty. And the accident chasing lawyers are already too many!
Goodbye!
One of the most courageous politicians we’ve seen in a long time. Too bad he’s not running again.
Thanks Winston for your contribution to our country. At least we can say GREED was not your modus operandi. People may criticize you but I do honestly believe you had the Cayman Islands at heart.
Any man who puts his family first I MUST respect.
I wish you success in all you do.
Regards,
A Fellow Caymanian
quitting again?
hit and run politician
Wish Keke, Anthony and the most useless of them all, Captain Eugene would follow suit.
Maybe try the hospitality industry next…? You’re ruined in the finance sector.
Except God honors those who honor him and will provide for them even in unexpected ways. Hold on to your integrity, Winston, and always seek God’s guidance. You have conducted yourself like a statesman and Caymanians can be proud of men with your character and abilities.
My, my how we love to hate and wish bad on others. And his work in both financial services and law is far from over.
A man with integrity like Winston will succeed at anything he does. He’s not finished… He’s just starting!
Please…..
What a stupid Coment. He is an amazing man!
