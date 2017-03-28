CIG challenged by PR backlog

(CNS): Officials from immigration said they will decide permanent residency applications within 30 days of receiving final submissions from applicants and will begin with the oldest first. But government has admitted that it has not yet completed its “plan” that will allow what will be a challenging process to recommence. “Given the number of applications involved this presents a number of significant challenges in terms of human resources and logistics,” officials said Monday in a statement from the immigration department.

“While every effort is being made to activate the action plan as quickly as possible, it is critical that it is properly thought through and capable of ensuring that applications are processed not only efficiently but also with the appropriate degree of scrutiny,” the department added.

It is understood that nearly 1,000 applications have been submitted since the process was halted, leaving foreign workers and their families in limbo for as long as four years in some cases, and that since the law was changed in October 2013, no PR applications have been granted, since the boards heard very few even before the application process was stalled by a legal ruling in the courts.

Following a decision last month to amend the point system, addressing the concerns raised by the courts by effectively removing different point allocations for different jobs, the department said it will now begin determining applications in the order in which they were received.

Before an application is scheduled for consideration applicants will have the chance to provide updated information. Once that submission deadline has passed, the applicant will get a decision within 30 days.

Officials said a schedule will be released shortly advising applicants of the window within which they may submit additional or updated information to immigration.

The department offered its thanks to applicants, their families and their employers for their patience while the legal issues was addressed, adding that immigration was committed to moving forward with the process “as quickly as possible”.

Applicants with questions relating to their application are asked to contact the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Secretariat at the Department of Immigration or seek advice from an attorney or local immigration service providers. They are also advised to monitor the Department of Immigration’s website for further information

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics