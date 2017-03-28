CIG challenged by PR backlog
(CNS): Officials from immigration said they will decide permanent residency applications within 30 days of receiving final submissions from applicants and will begin with the oldest first. But government has admitted that it has not yet completed its “plan” that will allow what will be a challenging process to recommence. “Given the number of applications involved this presents a number of significant challenges in terms of human resources and logistics,” officials said Monday in a statement from the immigration department.
“While every effort is being made to activate the action plan as quickly as possible, it is critical that it is properly thought through and capable of ensuring that applications are processed not only efficiently but also with the appropriate degree of scrutiny,” the department added.
It is understood that nearly 1,000 applications have been submitted since the process was halted, leaving foreign workers and their families in limbo for as long as four years in some cases, and that since the law was changed in October 2013, no PR applications have been granted, since the boards heard very few even before the application process was stalled by a legal ruling in the courts.
Following a decision last month to amend the point system, addressing the concerns raised by the courts by effectively removing different point allocations for different jobs, the department said it will now begin determining applications in the order in which they were received.
Before an application is scheduled for consideration applicants will have the chance to provide updated information. Once that submission deadline has passed, the applicant will get a decision within 30 days.
Officials said a schedule will be released shortly advising applicants of the window within which they may submit additional or updated information to immigration.
The department offered its thanks to applicants, their families and their employers for their patience while the legal issues was addressed, adding that immigration was committed to moving forward with the process “as quickly as possible”.
Applicants with questions relating to their application are asked to contact the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Secretariat at the Department of Immigration or seek advice from an attorney or local immigration service providers.
They are also advised to monitor the Department of Immigration’s website for further information
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics
seen the light and taking my pension money and going, ball is in our court cos you put it there. Thanks!!
I’m just glad I took my money and ran!
You know I wondered why the Compass wont drop this matter as every other day there is an article on this. Then I realized that some of their peeps that work there have their applications for PR pending. I know these people well and have worked with them previously and have friends that work with them still so I know this for a fact. But time to give it a break and let the Gov figure it out. Reporting on it over and over is not going to make it any faster and I guarantee nothing will be touched until after elections. Just tired of it being headline news. Moving on man are there not worse things to worry about in this lovely country? But it better be sorted when I put my PR in in a couple of years!
Why cant they understand Caymanians do not want them here. Go home or wherever. But we don’t want you.
Oh baby troll in training alert. I suspect the people involved do not care whether they are wanted or not by the likes of you. Suck that up buddy.
hmmm……….so many people who write negative remarks of Cayman and Caymanians on these blogs, yet so many people who apply for residency……..
If the education system actually taught the right things whether that is legal, accounting, plumbing or whatever to the best standards there would be fewer work permits and less bitching on here as everyone would be in work (at least those that want to).
Get someone do a draft marking of the applications and place in 3 piles, under 95 pts, over 125pts and between 95-125pts. Everyone under 95 pts gets denied, anyone with 125+ pts get approved. How many are left between 95 and 125? Examine those closely and make a decision. Surely there are applications which do not meet the minimum by far and many which significantly exceed the pts requirement. No need to waste time on those.
They are say Caymanians need jobs expats please go home. I thought expats would get this hint.
2
21
We might if the hint had been better written.
When they do leave they will be taking their jobs with the. Educated Caymanians have already got this hint.
Take your sweet time! You are obviously not in a rush.
Don’t be surprised if a thousand of us take our sweet ass time leaving should it be denied.
What is good for one is good for another.
Does this tie in with the above article on how fab and productive our Govt is? Yay Govt! Look at all we have NOT accomplished. Hope you enjoyed paying higher fees and duties without any results.
Come on you have had 3 years to plan for this, it’s really not that complicated – shame on you for not having a plan in place!
The real question is are there not people in immigration specifically employed to process PR applications? If so then what have they been paid to do since Oct 2013? Surely they will have gone through and whittled out the applications which were placed with the sole purpose of extending the applicants stay as the applicants knew it would take at least 2 years to process and a further year or 2 for the appeal? Seriously.. “I work for Cayman Immigration on PR review” is one word too many.. WORK!
if you don’t do any work for 4 years, then is going to be a lot of work to do, and now they complain about it, unreal
The only problem I foresee is when they get their Residence status ,they will, like the rest of us have no jobs or unqualified for their old positions.
Another wonderful act that owners are doing is cutting peoples’ hours in half. So off to NAU they go. Really, isn’t it time to draft proper laws to protect labour abuses?
We have to draft new laws that say when a person get “married to a caymanian” that it is not treated as a diploma. The person could be in a good job and soon as they are able to convince the idiot to marry, all of a sudden they have belly cramps and all kinds of excuses to have off from work that they been doing so well for so many years, or months.
The companies need to be protected from such persons. It’s one thing to have born and bred entitled minds, but imported ones as well? nah sah. Too much imported uneducated and imported welfare types. Don’t believe, then just take a look at who is running the NAU as well as who gets the hand outs. nuff said. cha man.
Now we hear that a domestic and a doctor has the same to offer to this little Islands? It’s one thing to try to be fair, but how many domestic and janitors out there that are on permit of convenience? After a few years of hang around they tie up the system and apply for residence. never had any children till they get that piece of paper called cayman status or Rights to work certificate.
And now soon every kid will be messed up from ganja and the only winner will be that so called doctor that is pushing for more money for mental affected persons. when the fact that ganja has them messed up to begin with. If a mental doctor can’t tell the difference between a real mental patient and a messed up addicted up person, he deserves to be shipped back to his Island so he can mess up his own people which need the help a lot more, as you can see on the streets of Jam so many “crazy” people, not crazy at all but all messed up from the nature product.
cha man, gone and get me started now. But that’s for another day.
The legal issues haven’t been addressed.
The applicants who have been resident for more than ten years (by definition their applications have been in for more than 12 months) will obtain additional rights if CIG does not address the alleged lack of resources to process their applications.
Just saying…
“CIG” and “Challenged” in the same sentence. Shocked, I tellsya.
What a BLOW! BOLD faced Government. What they really want to say is, “Thanks to the unwanted expats for their patience while you put their lives on hold.” You are so NOT welcome and no amount of apologies won’t stop the law suits you about to encounter.
The Caymanian Protection Board should be re-insisted. It worked before it can work again. Time limits, on permits. End of story.
There aren’t Caymanians willing or qualified to apply for permit positions. That’s why the Caymanian business owners post ads and then import labour. If you force the Caymanian business owner to pay to re-train new labour every few years, you are developing a system that unnecessarily penalizes Caymanian business owners. It’s as simple as that.
