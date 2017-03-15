Chasing candidates as election looms

Wendy Ledger writes: It seems incomprehensible. Here I am, pencils sharpened, note books at the ready, statistics calculated, questions honed, but I can barely find a candidate for love nor money. The May 2017 General Election will be the fourth election I have covered as a reporter in the Cayman Islands, and given that this is the country’s first go at ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies, I was excited in a nerdy journo kinda way.

