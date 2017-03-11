CDP to unveil full election team at AGM

(CNS Elections): The Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the United Democratic Party) will be revealing its “partial slate” of the candidates who will be contesting some of the 19 seats at the May General Election at an AGM just a few days ahead of Nomination Day. A release from party officials said that high on the agenda will be the “fine-tuning of our election preparedness machinery” and that party leader McKeeva Bush will present the candidates who will be the party’s standard-bearers for the election.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Politics