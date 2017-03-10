Cayman dive instructor pulls knife from shark

(CNS): Reef Divers’ Brett Johnson has become an internet hero after footage of him pulling a kitchen knife out of a 3-ft nurse shark’s head on a dive with a group of visitors at the end of last month went viral. Johnson, who had spotted the knife sticking straight up from the poor shark’s head during a dive on Snapper Reef, off the north coast of Cayman Brac, pointed it out to a visiting diver who had his camera and filmed Johnson pulling the knife out.

Johnson, who posted the video on his Facebook page, told local TV station Cayman 27 that as he was trying to think of the best way to get the 12-inch knife out of its head, the shark turned around and “settled right below me as if asking for help. I reached down and pulled it out. The shark swam around a bit afterwards and then settled back down in the sand.”

Since the event the shark has been seen swimming around the same reef and seems to be recovering from the head wound totally unaware of how famous he and the diver who helped him have become.

