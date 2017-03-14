Car crashes onto ironshore in East End

| 14/03/2017 | 17 Comments
Cayman News Service

Crash in East End, 14 March 2017

(CNS): A two-car collision on Sea View Road near Lover’s Wall in East End Tuesday has resulted in two people being taken to hospital with what are currently thought to be non-life threatening injuries. The smash happened at around 1:15pm today (14 March) when a Nissan Skyline heading eastbound collided with a Ford Edge that was travelling westbound.

Police said the Nissan veered onto the ironshore as the vehicles crashed. Police officers remain on the scene.  The westbound lane at the scene is currently closed as police investigate the smash.

 

Comments (17)

  1. frangipani says:
    15/03/2017 at 5:14 pm

    that’s a good place to go with your speeding!! when will these drivers ever learn?




    1



    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    15/03/2017 at 10:40 am

    Tryin’ a ting, ya lucky.




    2



    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    15/03/2017 at 9:57 am

    To all of you talking trash about the driver of that skyline what if it was someone you knew or a family member of yours you wouldn’t be on hear talking trash because life is not promise to any of you all be for you say well I pray that they are Ok or some thing with since that boy could of been tired he works hard to take care of his family when all of you sleeping he getting up going to work talk that anything could of went wrong




    6



    5
    Reply
  4. SSM345 says:
    15/03/2017 at 8:37 am

    Damn iguanas.




    2



    4
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    15/03/2017 at 6:40 am

    To the speeding car: a car is not a playstation dummy !




    2



    2
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    15/03/2017 at 3:23 am

    I saw a skyline like that driving fast in town on monday.




    1



    1
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    14/03/2017 at 7:33 pm

    Skillz dats wh u git




    1



    1
    Reply
  8. Sharkey says:
    14/03/2017 at 5:35 pm

    I happy to know that everyone is safe, but I think that the name of the Nissan skyline should be changed to Nissan shoreline because it looks like it wanted to go to shore instead of the sky .




    4



    3
    Reply
  9. Veritas says:
    14/03/2017 at 5:26 pm

    It’s now a Nissan Shoreline.




    5



    3
    Reply

