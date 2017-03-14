Car crashes onto ironshore in East End

(CNS): A two-car collision on Sea View Road near Lover’s Wall in East End Tuesday has resulted in two people being taken to hospital with what are currently thought to be non-life threatening injuries. The smash happened at around 1:15pm today (14 March) when a Nissan Skyline heading eastbound collided with a Ford Edge that was travelling westbound.

Police said the Nissan veered onto the ironshore as the vehicles crashed. Police officers remain on the scene. The westbound lane at the scene is currently closed as police investigate the smash.

