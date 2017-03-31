Candidates reveal backing of local doctor

(CNS): Seven of the independent candidates who are contesting the general election in May revealed on their register of interest forms that they are being sponsored by Dr Steve Tomlinson. The candidates are: Sarah Orrett (West Bay North), Laura Young (West Bay South), Raul Gonzales (Newlands), Rudi Dixon (Cayman Brac East), Catherine Tyson (George Town South), Ellio Solomon (George Town West) and Kendrick Webster (George Town East), who also revealed sponsorship from Frank Flowers.

During the recent final meeting of the Legislative Assembly, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush defended the party system for a number of reasons. He also raised concern about wealthy individuals, outside of parliament, backing apparently independent candidates for election, and if they are elected, what obligations they had to these rich financiers.

It is understood that Tomlinson is actually backing ten candidates — just enough to form a government if they all won. The candidates did not state the dollar amounts that the former owner of the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital gave to them, but indicated on the form that they had received more than $1,000.

By 5:00pm on Nomination Day, all candidates running for election should have filed with the Legislative Assembly a register of interest form indicating their business, finance, land and other interests that could impact their candidacy. The section where these seven candidates revealed that Tomlinson was sponsoring their campaign, however, does not relate to campaign financing and it appears that they were not obliged to make the revelation.

Candidates are not required by law to reveal their backers or the quantity of cash injected into their campaigns before the official campaign starts on the day after Nomination Day. On the same form, some independent candidates declared themselves as self-financing for the election and others pointed to their party affiliations, but there is no requirement in law on this form to reveal election funding, as that is dealt with separately under the Elections Law.

Kenneth Bryan, who said he has also received backing from Tomlinson, stated that he had conducted his due diligence with the clerk at the Legislative Assembly about the sponsorship question and was informed that it does not relate to campaign financing. But Bryan, who is running in George Town Central, said he was more than happy to declare that Dr Tomlinson is supporting his efforts to get elected.

There are two other male candidates running in George Town who have also stated they are independents but who are believed to be on the ‘Tomlinson team’ but CNS has been unable to confirm those details.

When we checked the register of interests on Thursday afternoon, we found that three of the candidates who were nominated on Wednesday had not made the 5:00pm deadline to file their interests. CNS has made inquiries to find out if they have been given more time, owing to justifiable reasons for the late filing, or whether they will now be disqualified from the election. We are awaiting to hear from the Legislative Assembly, which deals with the Register of Interests Law, what, if any, consequences there will be for the three.

Dr Frank McField, who is contesting the Red Bay seat in a race with the premier and CDP candidate Denniston Tibbetts, is one of the trio who missed the deadline. Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, a first time candidate who was nominated to run in West Bay Central in a head to head with Capt Eugene Ebanks, also failed to file her register of interest form on time.

And not for the first time, Dwayne Seymour, who is contesting his third election, also missed the filing deadline. Seymour, who began his political career with the UDP, contested and lost his second attempt on the PNA ticket in 2013, is now running as an independent in Bodden Town East. When he missed deadlines in past elections, there were no consequences.



The register is an important part of the pre-election information that must be available to the electorate before they cast their votes, as it deals with the work candidates do and the businesses and land they own or receive incomes from. It is accessible to the public but in order to view the binder of forms, people must make an appointment at the LA because the viewing of the binder and the forms must be supervised.

CNS examined the register on Thursday afternoon and will be revealing more details about the content over the coming days. The information supplied varies widely and shows a real cross-section of socio-economic backgrounds of the candidates.

Moses Kirkconnell, the Sister Islands incumbent seeking re-election in CBWLC, has a significant list of interests, including extensive landholdings in Cayman Brac, directorships, financial stakes and shares in a long list of property, retail and tourism related business. At the other end of the scales, Mario Rankin declared absolutely nothing at all — no property, businesses, contracts, sponsorship, land, job or any visible means of support.

Premier ALden McLaughlin, who has been a career politician since he entered parliament in 2000, has no other interests declared, while Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush declared his property company, Cambridge Real Estate, and land in both West Bay and Cayman Brac.

Candidates are still not required to reveal any family finances. When it is enacted, the new Standards in Public Life Law will require much more detail about finances and possible conflicts of interest for would-be politicians and serving MLAs. But despite the changes made to the law and its passage in the LA last year, it is still being reviewed by the Constitutional Commission and has not been implemented.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics