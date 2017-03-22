Boat stolen from Snug Harbour
(CNS): Police are asking the public for help to locate a stolen Twin Vee boat, which is 14 feet in length, with a blue Bimini canvas top and a 60hp Suzuki engine. It was taken from a dock at the rear of a residence on Canal Point Drive in the Snug Harbour area of George Town this week. The owner discovered it was missing at 1:30pm yesterday. Police were unable to supply a picture of the small boat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Just came home from work to find a drone hovering over my boat – couldn’t see operator. Is this how they are choosing the boat? Maybe I will have to sleep on it tonight!
1
0
Highly doubt they can make it to Jamaica in a 14foot
1
0
i am sure as history dictated…it will probably show up in jamaica….
4
0
Seems to me that instead of wasting millions to implement a tracking system for vehicles, Government should have invested in such a system to track marine craft. The benefits regarding border security vis-a-vis tracking unlicensed vehicles are obvious.
Can law enforcement conclusively say that boats stolen in Cayman aren’t used in smuggling contraband back into our islands?
8
0
You hit the nail on the head.
They will not conclusive say that, but we ALL know that it’s happening.
These thugs steal your boat, take a ride over to Jamaica and you never see or hear of your craft again! Then someone comes back in that same craft (except it now looks completely different to when you had it!) with guns and drugs to sell/trade etc.
Lets all be honest about the facts here in Cayman; our tiny islands are used as a central washing board for all sorts of illegal activities and for that same reason we have harbored many criminals here for many years.
You ever hear the politicians in Cayman address the level of crime here or have an open debate about what can be done to address the issue? (crickets)
10
0
The truth is many of our successful/well respected Caymanian business men got their initial cash injections from drug money.
14
0
Boat owners can and probably should purchase a commercially available tracker and install it somewhere in the boat. this will alert the owner when the boat moves from a specified location and be trackable. this does require a subscription service, but it does not require any expense on the Police.
2
1