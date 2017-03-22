Boat stolen from Snug Harbour

(CNS): Police are asking the public for help to locate a stolen Twin Vee boat, which is 14 feet in length, with a blue Bimini canvas top and a 60hp Suzuki engine. It was taken from a dock at the rear of a residence on Canal Point Drive in the Snug Harbour area of George Town this week. The owner discovered it was missing at 1:30pm yesterday. Police were unable to supply a picture of the small boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police