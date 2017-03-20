Athletics coach denies sex crime allegations

(CNS): Former Caribbean track star Ato Stephens (37), who was working as a coach here in Cayman in 2015, denied sex crime charges when he appeared in court on Friday. Stephens, who was extradited from the US last month, pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency against a female teenage athlete he was coaching. Stephens was remanded in custody until his trial, which has been set for June.

Stephens lived in Bodden Town when he was in Cayman and working with local athletes as a track coach with his wife and local track star, Cydonie Mothersill. He left the jurisdiction some twelve months ago, after the young girl made the report and well before the charges were laid by police.

Born in Trinidad, Stephens is a sprinter specialising in the 400-metres who competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics but did not get past the heats. In 2009 he failed a drugs test at an international competition, testing positive for Oxandrolone, Stanozolol and Tamoxifen. He was banned from competition for two years for the infraction.

